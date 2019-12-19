Technavio has been monitoring the global menstrual cup market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 292.36 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global menstrual cup market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 137-page research report with TOC on "Menstrual Cup Market Analysis Report by Product (Reusable menstrual cups and Disposable menstrual cups), by Distribution Channel (Retail and Online), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the increasing number of initiatives by vendors. In addition, the advent of smart reusable menstrual cups is anticipated to further boost the growth of the global market.

Vendors of menstrual cups are increasing product awareness through various initiatives, such as online forums, promotional campaigns, and performance guarantees. Online forums enable customers to seek advice from doctors, which is anticipated to increase the demand for menstrual cups. For instance, Lune Group provides round-the-clock assistance to its customers through chat and phone calls. The company also helps its customers locate the nearest retail stores that sell menstrual cups through its website. Such initiatives by the vendors are anticipated to boost the global menstrual cup market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Menstrual Cup Market Companies:

Anigan Inc.

Anigan Inc. operates the business under various segments such as EvaCup, StainFree period panty, First period kit, and Menstrual accessories. The product offered by the company is EvaCup, which is a reusable menstrual cup made of medical-grade silicone that is an alternative to tampons and sanitary napkins.

Diva International Inc.

Diva International Inc. operates the business under two segments, which include DivaCup and DivaWash. The company's key offering includes DivaCup, which is a reusable menstrual cup that is made of medical-grade silicone. The product is designed in three categories based on the consumer's age.

Earth Care Solutions

Earth Care Solutions has business operations under various segments: eco-friendly products, waste management, safety equipment, and hygiene products. The product offered by the company is Vcup, which is a reusable medical-grade silicone menstrual cup that is an alternative to tampons and sanitary napkins.

LOON LAB INC.

LOON LAB INC. operates the business under its menstrual cups segment. The company's key offerings includes the LOON CUP, which is a smart reusable menstrual cup that not just works as a regular menstrual cup but also works as a health indicator. The company also offers LEONA CUP, which is an eco-friendly reusable menstrual cup that is an alternative to tampons and sanitary napkins.

Lune Group Oy Ltd.

Lune Group Oy Ltd. operates the businesses under the following segment: menstrual cups and others. The company's key offerings in the menstrual cup market include Lunette menstrual cup and Monki x Lunette x The Cup.

Menstrual Cup Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Reusable menstrual cups

Disposable menstrual cups

Menstrual Cup Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

