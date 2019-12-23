On 23 December 2019, SCRAP will launch a game event collaborating with famous Japanese IP title, NARUTO, in the newly refurbished Shanghai New World Shopping Mall in Shanghai.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191222005038/en/

Real Stealth Game by SCRAP ~Trials of a Ninja~, NARUTO Collaboration in Shanghai (Graphic: Business Wire)

Titled "Real Stealth Game by SCRAP -Trials of a Ninja-", the game will be one of the entertainment segments in the 7000 square meter large NARUTO theme park, NARUTO WORLD, that will be situated on the 11th floor of the shopping mall.

This is the first time for the famous Japanese title, NARUTO, game collaboration from SCRAP to reach the China market.

The concept is based on SCRAP's entertainment brand, Real Stealth Game, where players physically sneak around a venue, clear missions along the way, and complete their final mission.

The game for Shanghai, in Simplified Chinese, will be a wholly redeveloped experience to appeal to the Chinese-speaking audience. Players are fully immersed inside a NARUTO-themed fortress for a 10-20 minutes action-packed experience with high-tech motion sensors, devices, large digital displays, and interactive props.

Business-wise, SCRAP is rebranding their games and business model to actively appeal to overseas audiences and businesses, and seeking global partners to work with and bring these events to even greater heights.

5 Jan 2020 Interview Opportunity:

With this large move to start bringing more of SCRAP's games overseas, COO and co-founder of SCRAP will visit Shanghai.

Speak with:

Vice-president of global strategy department SCRAP's future business direction and opportunities COO and co-founder of SCRAP Co., LTD SCRAP's games

Details:

Title:

??????? by SCRAP -???????-

Real Stealth Game by SCRAP -Trials of a Ninja-

Language: Simplified Chinese

Venue: SHANGHAI NEW WORLD SHOPPING MALL, NARUTO WORLD (11th floor)

http://www.narutoworld.cn/

Pre-open: 23 December 2019

Grand open: 25 January 2020

Entrance Fee:

Adults: 170 yuan

Children/Senior/Disabled: 120 yuan

Game Style:

Indoors. Use a device and make your way through an area without getting caught. Complete missions along the way and complete the final mission!

Group size: Up to 3 players team

Duration:

Between 10~25 minutes depending on how fast players clear the missions

Copyright:

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO ©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved. ©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191222005038/en/

Contacts:

SCRAP Co., LTD.

Yushi Han (yushi@scrapmagazine.com)

+813-5341-4570