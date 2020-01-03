OpSec Security, Inc.: OpSec Security Completes Acquisition of MarkMonitor Brand Protection

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 03, 2020, the global leader in anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, has completed its acquisition of the MarkMonitor Brand Protection assets from Clarivate Analytics.



On November 5, 2019, OpSec Security, an Investcorp portfolio company, and Clarivate Analytics announced a definitive agreement to acquire the MarkMonitor brand protection, antipiracy and antifraud businesses. Clarivate will retain the MarkMonitor Domain Management business.

"With the acquisition now closed," said Richard Cremona of OpSec Security, "we can continue the process of creating the world's top brand protection provider. With an integrated end-to-end experience, OpSec will provide industry leading solutions for online and offline brand protection to hundreds of the world's top brands."

The combined OpSec and MarkMonitor online brand protection entity will be rebranded as OpSec Online.

About OpSec Security

For nearly forty years, brands, institutions, and governments around the world have relied on OpSec to ensure the integrity of goods and documents. In a world of rising fraud and black-market alternatives, we are the layer of truth that powers revenue-generating relationships. This is only possible through a unique combination of proven security experience, deep industry expertise, the market's broadest range of solutions, and a commitment to digital and physical integration leadership. For brands that depend on sustained relationships with customers, OpSec secures integrity, enhances loyalty, and protects revenue. For more information please visit www.opsecsecurity.com . Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity , Facebook and LinkedIn .

