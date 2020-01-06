Technavio has been monitoring the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.52 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.Request a free sample report

The market is driven by a strong pipeline and new drug approvals. In addition, expanding research in curative approaches is anticipated to boost the growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs market.

Vendors in the market are introducing combination drugs that provide a wide range of therapeutic benefits. Clinical studies on such drugs have demonstrated their advantages over other drugs currently available in the market. For instance, aclidinium bromide/formoterol is a twice-a-day drug combination, which has shown positive results in Phase III results. The drug significantly improved the functioning of lungs in patients with moderate to very severe, stable COPD. Hence, many drug manufacturers are adopting this approach and are making significant investments to develop once-a-day combinations. Many drug combinations are currently in the late stages of development and are expected to receive marketing approval during the forecast period.

Major Five Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Market Companies:

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca operates the business in the Biopharmaceuticals segment. The company offers a wide range of COPD drugs. SYMBICORT, DALIRESP, TUDORZA PRESSAIR, and BEVESPI AEROSPHERE are some of its key offerings.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim operates the business across segments such as Human Pharmaceuticals, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceuticals. The company offers a wide range of COPD drugs. SPIRIVA RESPIMAT/SPIRIVA HANDIHALER, SPIOLTO RESPIMAT, Striverdi Respimat, ATROVENT, and Berodual.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline operates the business across segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. Some of the key products offered by the company include TRELEGY ELLIPTA, INCRUSE ELLIPTA, BREO ELLIPTA, SEREVENT DISKUS, and VENTOLIN HFA.

Novartis

Novartis operates its business across segments such as Innovative medicine, Sandoz, and Alcon. UTIBRON NEOHALER, SEEBRI NEOHALER, and ONBREZ BREEZHALER are some of the key offerings of the company.

Teva Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical operates the business across segments such as Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. DuoResp Spiromax and BRALTUS are the key offerings of the company. Both drugs are indicated for the treatment of adults with asthma and COPD.

Technavio has segmented the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs market based on the product, type, and region.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Combination therapy

Monotherapy

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Chronic bronchitis

Emphysema

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

