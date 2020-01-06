Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853260 ISIN: US4781601046 Ticker-Symbol: JNJ 
Tradegate
06.01.20
21:58 Uhr
128,88 Euro
-0,36
-0,28 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,40
129,18
22:31
128,56
128,94
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC20,735-0,88 %
JOHNSON & JOHNSON128,88-0,28 %