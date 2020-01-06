Technavio has been monitoring the global ear infection treatment market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.Request free sample pages

Read the 114-page report with TOC on "Ear Infection Treatment Market Analysis Report by Type (Middle ear infections, Outer ear infections, and Inner ear infections), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the high risk factors for ear infections. In addition, rising funds for research on ear infections is anticipated to boost the growth of the ear infection treatment market.

The prevalence of various ear infections such as AOE, OME, and AOM are increasing owing to the increase in risk factors such as bacteria, viral infections, ear injuries, and cigarette smoking. The use of external objects such as cotton swabs and hairpins causes bruises and cuts in the ear canal and increases the chances of developing acute otitis externa (AOE). Similarly, exposure to cigarette smoke increases the probability of causing acute otitis media (AOM). This increase in the incidence of ear infections is boosting the demand for ear infection treatments, thereby driving the market growth during the faorecast period.

Major Five Ear Infection Treatment Market Companies:

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline operates the business across segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer healthcare. AMOXIL and NEOSPORIN H ear drops are the key products offered by the company.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates the business across segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical devices. POLYSPORIN Pain Relief Ear Drops is the key offering of the company.

Novartis

Novartis operates the business across Innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon segments. CIPRODEX is one of the key offerings of the company.

Otonomy

Otonomy operates the business through the Pharmaceuticals segment. OTIPRIO is one of the company's key offerings. It is a sterile, preservative-free, otic suspension of 6% ciprofloxacin administered as a single-dose.

Pfizer

Pfizer operates the business across segments such as Innovative health and Essential health. ZITHROMAX is one of the key offerings of the company. It contains the active ingredient azithromycin, a subclass of macrolide antibiotics, for oral administration.

Technavio has segmented the ear infection treatment market based on the type and region.

Ear Infection Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Middle ear infections

Outer ear infections

Inner ear infections

Ear Infection Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

