Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it has launched Cloudflare for Teams, a set of solutions that will secure corporations and their employees globally, without sacrificing performance. Cloudflare for Teams is centered around two core products-Cloudflare Access and Cloudflare Gateway.

Cloudflare Access

Cloudflare Access is a Zero Trust identity and access management solution that secures, authenticates, and monitors user access to ensure that employees and devices are who they say they are. To do this, Cloudflare is working with identity providers, including Okta, OneLogin, and Ping Identity. Cloudflare also works with major endpoint security providers, including VMware Carbon Black, Malwarebytes, and Tanium to ensure that users' devices accessing applications have the latest protections and updates.

With employees and contractors spread around the world, the traditional VPN model is slow, clunky and a pain to work with. As a result, employees often try to circumvent corporate VPNs, creating additional security risks for themselves and for their companies. Because Access is built on Cloudflare's existing global network, which spans 200 cities in more than 90 countries, it sits within 100 milliseconds of nearly all of Cloudflare's users. With this scale, Cloudflare can deliver an experience to teams that is safe and fast, no matter where they are in the world.

Cloudflare Gateway

Cloudflare Gateway is a new solution being developed that will secure and filter outbound Internet traffic to protect employees from threats on the public Internet. Gateway will also ensure that Internet-browsing employees don't bring malware or vulnerable code into the organization. Existing technologies can slow down the user experience or are not effective at stopping attacks. Gateway will instead keep employees and their devices safer online, without sacrificing performance. Cloudflare is also partnering with cloud networking partners including Ciphercloud and Cloudgenix to deliver these solutions to enterprises.

Gateway will replace firewall appliances in offices, negate the need for new hardware, eliminate expensive MPLS fees, and deliver anti-malware scanning and software closer to the user, stopping threats before they hit the network.

Three versions are in development that will be available:

Gateway will include DNS-based filtering and audit logging

Gateway Pro will secure all Internet-bound traffic

Gateway Enterprise will deliver data loss prevention and include always-on browser isolation from the newly-acquired S2 Systems Corporation

"With the rise of SaaS, cloud, and an increasingly mobile workforce, existing security solutions don't work for modern-day employees or their employers," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Employees need to access their applications quickly and securely, browse the public Internet without threatening company security, and be able to do all of this no matter where they are. Cloudflare for Teams gives companies and their employees a better way to do work, without added inconvenience."

Benefits of Cloudflare for Teams include:

Fast: Cloudflare for Teams is built for speed from the ground up. Threat filtering runs on one of the world's fastest DNS resolvers and delivers a VPN replacement that will improve performance, instead of slowing users down.

Cloudflare for Teams is built for speed from the ground up. Threat filtering runs on one of the world's fastest DNS resolvers and delivers a VPN replacement that will improve performance, instead of slowing users down. Vast threat intelligence : Cloudflare for Teams applies the threat intelligence collected from securing more than 20M Internet properties and blocking an average of 72B cyber threats per day.

: Cloudflare for Teams applies the threat intelligence collected from securing more than 20M Internet properties and blocking an average of 72B cyber threats per day. Seamless to implement and manage: Cloudflare for Teams is expected to take less than an hour to deploy and saves hours of end-user time compared to traditional VPN solutions. IT teams can also manage comprehensive network security within the same dashboard or through Cloudflare's partners, including Splunk, Datadog, and Sumo Logic.

Cloudflare for Teams is expected to take less than an hour to deploy and saves hours of end-user time compared to traditional VPN solutions. IT teams can also manage comprehensive network security within the same dashboard or through Cloudflare's partners, including Splunk, Datadog, and Sumo Logic. Massive scalability: With 30 Tbps of network capacity, Cloudflare's network can scale to meet the needs of the most demanding enterprises.

With 30 Tbps of network capacity, Cloudflare's network can scale to meet the needs of the most demanding enterprises. Built-in DDoS mitigation: Hackers are increasingly targeting office infrastructure for denial of service attacks. Cloudflare for Teams is built with the same industry-leading DDoS mitigation benefits as Cloudflare for Infrastructure.

Hackers are increasingly targeting office infrastructure for denial of service attacks. Cloudflare for Teams is built with the same industry-leading DDoS mitigation benefits as Cloudflare for Infrastructure. Near users, wherever they are-literally: Instead of backhauling traffic, users connect to Cloudflare's network in 200 cities around the world, within 100 milliseconds of 99% of the developed world's Internet-connected population.

Cloudflare for Teams Customers

"Cloudflare Access has enabled Ziff Media Group to seamlessly and securely deliver our suite of internal tools to employees around the world on any device, without the need for complicated network configurations," said Josh Butts, SVP Product Technology, Ziff Media Group.

"VPNs are frustrating and lead to countless wasted cycles for employees and the IT staff supporting them," said Amod Malviya, Cofounder and CTO, Udaan. "Furthermore, conventional VPNs can lull people into a false sense of security. With Cloudflare Access, we have a far more reliable, intuitive, secure solution that operates on a per user, per access basis. I think of it as Authentication 2.0 even 3.0"

"Roman makes healthcare accessible and convenient," said Ricky Lindenhovius, Engineering Director, Roman Health. "Part of that mission includes connecting patients to physicians, and Cloudflare helps Roman securely and conveniently connect doctors to internally managed tools. With Cloudflare, Roman can evaluate every request made to internal applications for permission and identity, while also improving speed and user experience."

Cloudflare for Teams Partners

"We're excited to partner with Cloudflare to provide our customers an innovative approach to enterprise security that combines the benefits of endpoint protection and network security," said Tom Barsi, VP Business Development, VMware. "VMware Carbon Black is a leading endpoint protection platform (EPP) and offers visibility and control of laptops, servers, virtual machines, and cloud infrastructure at scale. In partnering with Cloudflare, customers will have the ability to use VMware Carbon Black's device health as a signal in enforcing granular authentication to a team's internally managed application via Access, Cloudflare's Zero Trust solution. Our joint solution combines the benefits of endpoint protection and a zero trust authentication solution to keep teams working on the Internet more secure."

"Rackspace is a leading global technology services company accelerating the value of the cloud during every phase of our customers' digital transformation," said Lisa McLin, vice president of alliances and channel chief at Rackspace. "Our partnership with Cloudflare enables us to deliver cutting edge networking performance to our customers and helps them leverage a software defined networking architecture in their journey to the cloud."

"Employees are increasingly working outside of the traditional corporate headquarters. Distributed and remote users need to connect to the Internet, but today's security solutions often require they backhaul those connections through headquarters to have the same level of security," said Michael Kenney, head of strategy and business development for Ingram Micro Cloud. "We're excited to work with Cloudflare whose global network helps teams of any size reach internally managed applications and securely use the Internet, protecting the data, devices, and team members that power a business."

"At Okta, we're on a mission to enable any organization to securely use any technology. As a leading provider of identity for the enterprise, Okta helps organizations remove the friction of managing their corporate identity for every connection and request that their users make to applications. We're excited about our partnership with Cloudflare and bringing seamless authentication and connection to teams of any size," said Chuck Fontana, VP, Corporate Business Development, Okta.

"Organizations need one unified place to see, secure, and manage their endpoints," said Matt Hastings, Senior Director of Product Management at Tanium. "We are excited to partner with Cloudflare to help teams secure their data, off-network devices, and applications. Tanium's platform provides customers with a risk-based approach to operations and security with instant visibility and control into their endpoints. Cloudflare helps extend that protection by incorporating device data to enforce security for every connection made to protected resources."

"OneLogin is happy to partner with Cloudflare to advance security teams' identity control in any environment, whether on-premise or in the cloud, without compromising user performance," said Gary Gwin, Senior Director of Product at OneLogin. "OneLogin's identity and access management platform securely connects people and technology for every user, every app, and every device. The OneLogin and Cloudflare for Teams integration provides a comprehensive identity and network control solution for teams of all sizes."

"Ping Identity helps enterprises improve security and user experience across their digital businesses," said Loren Russon, Vice President of Product Management, Ping Identity. "Cloudflare for Teams integrates with Ping Identity to provide a comprehensive identity and network control solution to teams of any size, and ensures that only the right people get the right access to applications, seamlessly and securely."

"Our customers increasingly leverage deep observability data to address both operational and security use cases, which is why we launched Datadog Security Monitoring," said Marc Tremsal, Director of Product Management at Datadog. "Our integration with Cloudflare already provides our customers with visibility into their web and DNS traffic; we're excited to work together as Cloudflare for Teams expands this visibility to corporate environments."

"As more companies support employees who work on corporate applications from outside of the office, it is vital that they understand each request users are making. They need real-time insights and intelligence to react to incidents and audit secure connections," said John Coyle, VP of Business Development, Sumo Logic. "With our partnership with Cloudflare, customers can now log every request made to internal applications and automatically push them directly to Sumo Logic for retention and analysis."

"Cloudgenix is excited to partner with Cloudflare to provide an end-to-end security solution from the branch to the cloud. As enterprises move off of expensive legacy MPLS networks and adopt branch to internet breakout policies, the CloudGenix CloudBlade platform and Cloudflare for Teams together can make this transition seamless and secure. We're looking forward to Cloudflare's roadmap with this announcement and partnership opportunities in the near term." said Aaron Edwards, Field CTO, Cloudgenix.

"In the face of limited cybersecurity resources, organizations are looking for highly automated solutions that work together to reduce the likelihood and impact of today's cyber risks," said Akshay Bhargava, Chief Product Officer, Malwarebytes. "With Malwarebytes and Cloudflare together, organizations are deploying more than twenty layers of security defense-in-depth. Using just two solutions, teams can secure their entire enterprise from device, to the network, to their internal and external applications."

"Organizations' sensitive data is vulnerable in-transit over the Internet and when it's stored at its destination in public cloud, SaaS applications and endpoints," said Pravin Kothari, CEO of CipherCloud. "CipherCloud is excited to partner with Cloudflare to secure data in all stages, wherever it goes. Cloudflare's global network secures data in-transit without slowing down performance. CipherCloud CASB+ provides a powerful cloud security platform with end-to-end data protection and adaptive controls for cloud environments, SaaS applications and BYOD endpoints. Working together, teams can rely on integrated Cloudflare and CipherCloud solution to keep data always protected without compromising user experience."

