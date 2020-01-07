The global endodontic files market is poised to grow by USD 34 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global endodontic files market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 112-page research report with TOC on "Endodontic Files Market Analysis Report by Product (Stainless steel endodontic files and Nickel-titanium endodontic files), by Geography (ROW, Europe, North America, and Asia), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the increasing number of product launches. In addition, the increase in online sales is anticipated to further boost the growth of the endodontic files market.

The increasing number of product launches will be one of the major drivers in the global endodontic files market. Dental restorative procedures such as root canal require endodontic files. Moreover, the increase in dental conditions due to factors such as the large aging population is encouraging vendors to develop new products. With the growing number of product launches, companies are focusing on strengthening their market position by offering different types of endodontic files such as K-files and H-files. Therefore, the global endodontic files market will witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Major Five Endodontic Files Market Companies:

Brasseler USA

Brasseler USA operates the businesses under the Dental instruments and Medical instruments segments. The company offers a wide range of endodontic files. The key product offered by the company is the EndoSequence Scout file. This is a nickel-titanium file with short cutting length, compressed-fit handle, clear calibration marking, and precision safety tip.

Danaher

Danaher operates the business under four segments, which include life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental and applied solutions. The company's key offerings include the K3XF and twisted file.

Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona has business operations under the technologies equipment, and consumables segments. Some of the products offered by the company are WaveOne Gold reciprocating files and ProTaper Gold rotary files.

Ivoclar Vivadent

The key offering of the Ivoclar Vivadent is FKG NiTi race file which is easy-to-use and saves time due to its effective alternative cutting edges.

Ultradent Products

Ultradent Products offers Endo-Eze hand files. These files are created using a state-of-the-art alloy treatment, which provides superior flexibility for root canal treatment.

Endodontic Files Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Stainless steel endodontic file

Nickel-titanium endodontic file

Endodontic Files Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

