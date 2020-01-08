CES AI virtual smart-sensor leader Elliptic Labs is introducing new ultrasonic sensing capabilities for next-generation smart devices based on audio amplifier technology from Texas Instruments (TI). When used with TI's TAS5825M Class-D audio amplifier, Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform software enables designers to easily add new interactive features to their systems through the transmission of always-on, low-power ultrasonic tones from the amplifier. Designers can use Elliptic Labs' software to add presence-detection (INNER REFLECTION) and gesture-based (INNER MAGIC) capabilities for a new level of user interaction in smart devices.

INNER REFLECTION and INNER MAGIC software use machine learning algorithms to enable existing audio hardware to act as a virtual smart sensor. Through the transmission of inaudible ultrasonic tones throughout the room, INNER MAGIC and INNER REFLECTION interpret the tones' echo to detect presence or gestures, respectively. This flexible presence detection and gesture recognition can be used in various applications, from music control to faster wake-up times in TVs and laptops. Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform provides a 360-degree interaction zone and can detect small movements.

The TI TAS5825M is a digital-input, high-performance Class-D audio amplifier providing mono or stereo output with high system efficiency in smart systems. Supporting up to 192 kHz sampling, the TAS5825M can host Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform in its digital signal processor. When using the amplifier and software together, designers can add ultrasonic features to applications with host processors with limited processing power. The generation and transmission of ultrasonic tones from the amplifier eases system integration, offloads tasks from the host processor and increases system efficiency by allowing the host processor to enter a lower-power state.

"Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor software platform and TI's audio amplifier technology combine to deliver cost-efficient and high-performing presence and touch-free gesture detection with the widest-possible field of view," Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, explained. "Integrating these technologies establishes a new level of IoT performance while reducing component cost, space, and power consumption."

For more information about how to use Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensors with the TI TAS5825M to enable a new level of interaction in smart audio devices, visit http://www.ti.com/tool/ELLIPTIC-3P-ULTRASOUND. For more information about TI audio technologies, visit http://www.ti.com/audio-ic/overview.html.

About Elliptic Labs: www.ellipticlabs.com.

INNER REFLECTION and INNER MAGIC are trademarks of Elliptic Labs. All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

