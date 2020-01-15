The global suture anchors market is expected to grow by USD 202.09 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing sports participation leading to sports injuries. Furthermore, technological advances will positively impact the suture anchors market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Suture Anchors market research report by Type (Knotted suture anchors and Knotless suture anchors), Material (Biocomposite suture anchors, PEEK suture anchors, Metallic suture anchors, Bioabsorbable suture anchors, and Others), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023

Suture Anchors Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Knotted suture anchors

Knotless suture anchors

Knotted suture anchors segment is expected to grow faster than the overall market during 2019-2023. Knotted suture anchors provide high attachment strength for a wide range of applications, making complicated orthopedic procedures more simple, safe, and reproducible, such as shoulder procedures. Some of the vendors offering knotted suture anchors include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., CONMED Corp., DePuy Synthes, and Orthomed, among several others.

Suture Anchors Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America will be the largest geographical segment of the global suture anchors market in 2019-2023. Suture anchors are used for soft tissue repair in various orthopedic applications, including joint replacement and rotator cuff surgeries. Meniscal injuries and rotator cuff repairs are one of the most common knee injuries. Therefore, with the increasing number of rotator cuff repairs, joint replacements, and other surgeries, coupled with the presence of prominent vendors in the US, will drive the growth of the suture anchors market in North America.

Major Five Suture Anchors Companies:

CONMED Corp.

CONMED Corp. operates the business under the orthopedic surgery and general surgery segments. Some of the products offered by the company are Y-Knot RC All-Suture Anchor, GENESYS CrossFT Suture Anchors, Super Revo FT and ThRevo FT Suture Anchors, PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors 3.5/4.5mm, and Bio Mini-Revo Suture Anchors.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. operates the business under three segments, which include Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Consumer. The company's key offerings include GRYPHON PROKNOT Suture Anchor, HEALIX ADVANCE Anchor, Micro QUICKANCHOR Suture Anchors, MICROFIX QUICKANCHOR Anchors, and VERSALOK Suture Anchor.

Smith Nephew Plc

Smith Nephew Plc has business operations under the following segments: reconstruction, sports medicine, trauma other and advanced wound management. Some of the products offered by the company are SUTUREFIX Suture Anchor, RAPTORMITE 3.0 PK Suture Anchor, TWINFIX Ultra HA Suture Anchor, BIORAPTOR Suture Anchor, and OSTEORAPTOR 2.3 and 2.9 Suture Anchors.

Stryker Corp.

Stryker Corp. operates the business under the following three segments, which include MedSurg, Orthopaedics, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The company's key offerings include ICONIX, PEEK Zip Suture Anchor, SonicAnchor Bioresorbable Anchoring System, CinchLock SS CinchLock Flex Knotless anchor system, and Biosteon IntraLine HA/PLLA composite anchors.

Wright Medical Group NV

Wright Medical Group NV operates the business under the following segments: U.S. lower extremities biologics, U.S. upper extremities, and international extremities biologics. The company's key offerings in the suture anchors market include GRAVITY TITANIUM SUTURE ANCHOR and INSITE FT SUTURE ANCHOR.

