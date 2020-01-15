HERE Technologies appoints Petra Marita Meiser as new CFO





January 15, 2020

Amsterdam - HERE Technologies today announced the appointment of Petra Marita Meiser as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2020.

"As we continue to grow HERE Technologies into the world's leading location platform, it's important that we scale our leadership team to effectively support our future expansion," said Edzard Overbeek, CEO, HERE Technologies. "Petra is a highly regarded executive, bringing proven success and leadership acumen in a demanding corporate environment. She has the drive, skillset and experience we seek as we expand the business."

Meiser, 41, joins HERE from Daimler, where her responsibilities ranged from strategic program management and M&A to corporate law and various corporate financial initiatives. Most recently, she successfully led the program of Project Future, one of the biggest transformation initiatives in Daimler's history, culminating in the November 2019 launch of a new corporate structure designed to optimally position the company for success in the era of connected and autonomous transportation.

Prior to that, Meiser led M&A for Daimler in the Americas, Middle East and Africa and corporate worldwide, and held various other global responsibilities. A business lawyer by education, she has worked most of her career in the finance area.

Meiser replaces Peter Meier, who left HERE in December 2019 to take up a position at DKV Mobility Services Holding.

HERE is a location data and technology platform, providing a development environment (HERE Workspace), a data exchange (HERE Marketplace), map creation and visualization capabilities (HERE Studio), and the industry's largest set of location services (HERE Location Services). These capabilities leverage the Reality Index, a rich source of location contextual data that captures relationships between places and things. The company has more than 9,000 employees across 56 countries.

