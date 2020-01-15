Tricentis extends support for the open source community with the world's leading behavior-driven development (BDD) platform for .NET

Tricentis, the leader in continuous testing for DevOps, announced that it has acquired SpecFlow, the biggest and most trusted BDD solution for .NET developers around the world. SpecFlow's pragmatic approach to specification-by-example has helped agile development teams improve collaboration with business stakeholders to build and deliver higher quality software.

SpecFlow will continue to remain a free, open source offering for the software development and testing communities. SpecFlow+, SpecFlow's commercial offering, and SpecMap, an Azure DevOps extension for user story mapping, will now be offered for free to meet the needs of scaling BDD across the enterprise all backed by Tricentis' leading innovation in continuous testing.

With this acquisition, Tricentis continues to extend its leadership in the open source and developer-led testing market. SpecFlow is Tricentis' second acquisition in this market within the past year, with further acquisitions planned in the coming months. In 2019, Tricentis acquired TestProject, the world's first free, cloud based test automation platform leveraging Selenium and Appium. The acquisition of SpecFlow adds best-in-class support for BDD and .NET developers to round out Tricentis' comprehensive open source testing platform.

"BDD is becoming broadly relevant in enterprises for their digital transformation," explained Tricentis Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Wolfgang Platz. "As business requirements change at DevOps speed, teams need a way to document how their applications should behave across highly integrated systems. Without built-in test automation to this shared understanding, software delivery leads to production bugs and poor user experiences. SpecFlow's ability to create this shared business understanding, connected with automated tests, makes it the most trusted BDD platform for .NET development."

SpecFlow was developed by TechTalk as the open source port of Cucumber for .NET in 2009. Since then, SpecFlow has gathered a massive open source community, with more than 9.6 million downloads and a user base that continues to grow at more than 3,000 downloads per day.

SpecFlow provides a way to define, manage and automatically execute human-readable acceptance tests in .NET projects. By using human-readable syntax, known as Gherkin ("Given-When-Then"), SpecFlow helps software delivery teams to create a common business understanding of how their systems should behave. Its integration with popular developer tools like Selenium and Microsoft Visual Studio have made SpecFlow the BDD standard to bridge the communication gap between developers, testers and business users.

"I'm extremely proud of the community that SpecFlow has fostered over the years," said Christian Hassa, Owner and Managing Partner at TechTalk. "TechTalk is happy to have found a partner in Tricentis who is committed to the BDD community and to significantly expand on our vision for SpecFlow while keeping it independent."

About SpecFlow

SpecFlow is the world's leading open-source Behavior-Driven Development framework for .NET. SpecFlow facilitates collaboration between teams in small and large enterprises, allows you to automate tests written in human-readable language, and helps stakeholders build up a shared understanding of software systems. Learn more about SpecFlow at https://specflow.org.

About TechTalk

TechTalk is a Central European company that specializes in agile methods, agile development, and agile coaching. TechTalk was a first mover in the agile community, realized the potential of Behavior-Driven Development at an early stage and started developing SpecFlow in 2008. TechTalk released SpecFlow as an open-source project in 2009 to involve the agile community and accelerate the growth and adoption of SpecFlow. Learn more about TechTalk at https://techtalk.at or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter.

About Tricentis

With the industry's #1 Continuous Testing platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support over 150+ technologies, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your software releases-transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk.

Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve "Leader" status in all three top analyst reports (i.e., the "Triple Crown"). This honor is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1600+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, HSBC, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and WorldPay. Customers rely on Tricentis to achieve and sustain test automation rates of over 90 percent-increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps.

Tricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook

