Jefferies announced today, that on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020, the firm will dedicate a day of trading to support relief efforts needed after the devastation caused by the recent wildfires taking place in Australia.

Specifically, Jefferies will donate net trading commissions on Wednesday, January 22 for all trading in Asia Pacific securities, including equities, fixed income and FX, by the firm's clients globally. Simultaneously, all of the firm's global employees will also be given the opportunity to personally donate to the relief effort. Jefferies will match all client trading commissions generated that day, as well as match all employee donations from across the firm. The total contribution will then be donated to relief organizations directly involved in the rescue and recovery efforts in Australia.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented: "All of us at Jefferies, including our 57 colleagues in Australia, 423 across Asia Pacific and 3,813 globally, are deeply saddened and concerned about this catastrophic devastation. We hope this donation from Jefferies will help, in some small way, to ease the pain of those affected by this disaster, and we encourage our global clients and employees to join our efforts to contribute to those in need."

