CPR Cell Phone Repair Opens New Store in Spokane, WA

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the nation's largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Spokane, WA. The network applauds Darrin Lee on the opening of his latest store, CPR Spokane - River Park Square.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Spokane-River Park Square, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/spokane-riverparksq-wa/.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of the CPR Cell Phone Repair Network with this new store in Spokane. Darrin and his team will provide fast and reliable services to Washington residents," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations. "We look forward to Darrin and his team's continued success with the franchise."

As a year-round tourist destination, Spokane, WA, has something for everyone. From skiing and snowboarding in the winter to the Spokane Lilac Festival and Torchlight Parade in the spring, residents and visitors enjoy countless events for the whole family. Spokane is also known as the artistic and cultural hub of the region. The economic development in Spokane is made up of the manufacturing, health sciences, information science and technology, and digital media industries. The State of Washington and the 92d Air Refueling Wing are two of Spokane's top employers.

CPR Spokane - River Park Square is conveniently located in a busy shopping center along West Maine Avenue. River Park Square features a curated mix of local and national shops, restaurants, and entertainment options all in one central downtown location. As people take in Spokane Falls, stroll through Riverfront Park, and explore the beautiful city, River Park Square is on their path.

"We are excited to widen our reach in Eastern Washington, and specifically Spokane, with the opening of CPR Spokane - River Park Square," said franchisee Darrin Lee. "Located downtown in River Park Square Mall on Level 2, we can provide area residents, shoppers, businesses, and visitors with many device products and solutions including exceptional mobile repair, budget-friendly financed pre-owned devices, high-quality accessories, and fantastic customer service. Additionally, like our other CPR stores, we are a Zagg Invisible Shield warranty and installment center."

The CPR Spokane - River Park Square team offers the community a variety of services that range from screen repairs to diagnostic issues, as well as warranty offerings and free repair estimates. To learn more about the services Darrin and his team provide, visit the store or contact them at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Spokane - River Park Square is located at:



808 W Main Ave

L2

Spokane, WA 99201

509-863-9098

Please contact the store at 509-863-9098 or via email: repairs@cpr-spokane-riverparksq.com

Darrin's other stores in Spokane and Eastern Washington are:

Cell Phone Repair Spokane - South

2924 South Regal St

Spokane, WA 99223

509-863-9413

https://www.cellphonerepair.com/spokane-south-wa

Cell Phone Repair Spokane North

9502 N Newport Highway

Suite 2

Spokane, WA 99218

509-960-8947

https://www.cellphonerepair.com/spokane-north-wa

Cell Phone Repair Moses Lake

206 West 3rd Ave

Moses Lake, WA 98837

509-855-5333

https://www.cellphonerepair.com/moses-lake-wa

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

CONTACT:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617



SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573381/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Opens-New-Store-in-Spokane-WA