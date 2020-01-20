Valmet receives the best A rating in CDP's climate program ranking for the second consecutive year

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet has been recognized for its actions and strategy to mitigate climate change by receiving the best A rating in CDP's climate program ranking for the second consecutive year. CDP's evaluation is based on the company's 2019 disclosure about its actions in the last reporting year to develop the low-carbon technology and solutions, cut emissions and mitigate climate risks.

Valmet has a systematic program to reduce CO2 emissions in its own operations with a focus on more sustainable transportation, energy-efficiency improvements and process optimization. Valmet is actively developing new ways to improve energy, water and material efficiency and reduction of emissions of its solutions during customer use phase and to bring new innovations to the market.

"We are proud to receive this recognition for our continuous work to contribute to the climate change mitigation. CO2 emissions need to be reduced rapidly in the coming years and transformation is needed throughout industries globally. Our customers in the pulp, paper and energy industries are moving towards lower CO2 emissions and Valmet's technology and new innovations play a key role in the progress. Our solutions enable customers to reduce energy use and therefore cut CO2 emissions," says Laura Puustjärvi, Head of Sustainability, Valmet.

Valmet's mission is to convert renewable resources into sustainable results. Valmet's comprehensive Sustainability360º agenda focuses on five core areas: sustainable supply chain; health, safety and environment; people and performance; sustainable solutions, and corporate citizenship.

The best rating in CDP's climate program ranking continues Valmet's strong track record of sustainability acknowledgements. In 2019, Valmet was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indicesand Ethibel Sustainability Index. Valmet also received the Bronze Class Sustainability Award in SAM's annual Sustainability Yearbook 2019. In addition, Valmet was rated in the top 1 percent among all assessed companies in the latest Ecovadis sustainability assessment.

About CDP

CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

CDP's list of all companies publicly taking part in climate change program this year is available on CDP's website https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

For further information, please contact:

Laura Puustjärvi, Head of Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 337 4473

