Atos International: Atos named on CDP 'A List' for leading effort against climate change

Paris, January 20, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has been commended for its climate action this year, achieving a place on global environmental impact non-profit CDP's prestigious 'A List' for climate change, based on the company's climate reporting in 2019.



Atos was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data submitted by the company through CDP's 2019 climate change questionnaire. Atos is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of thousands that were scored.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

Elie Girard, CEO of Atos, said - "Atos is recognized by CDP for the seventh year running for its effort to combat climate change. This recognition reflects our active engagement towards carbon neutral IT. We believe that as a global leader in digital transformation, our role is also to help our customers to better assess the impact of IT systems on climate, and deploy digital solutions powering a low carbon economy."

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: "Congratulations to the companies that achieved a position on CDP's A List this year, for leading in environmental performance and transparency. The scale of the business risks from the climate emergency, deforestation and water insecurity are vast - as are the opportunities from addressing them - and it's clear the private sector has a vital role to play at this critical time. The A List companies are leading the market in corporate sustainability, tackling environmental risks and setting themselves up to thrive in tomorrow's economy."

In 2019, Atos was also recognized as Industry leader by other sustainability ratings companies such as EcoVadis and the DJSI

The Climate Change A List is published by CDP each year, alongside the A Lists for leadership on protecting forests and water security.

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP Climate Change A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

Note to editors

The full methodology and criteria for the Climate Change A List are available on CDP's website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/guidance/guidance-for-companies under 'CDP scoring methodologies 2019'.

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact:

Sylvie Raybaud - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$96 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 8,400 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2019. This is in addition to the over 920 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow us @CDP to find out more.





Attachment