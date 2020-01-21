Regulatory News:

Each year, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a leading international NGO in the climate change field, assesses the transparency, commitment and performance of major listed companies in terms of the fight against climate change.

Gecina is one of the 22 French companies included in the CDP A List of climate leaders this year.

This A rating recognizes Gecina's strong performance, reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 32% on average compared with 2008, in line with its target to be carbon neutral by 2050.

To take on board the energy transition that is impacting the real estate industry, Gecina has rolled out a range of actions in the last few years to reduce its portfolio's carbon footprint, including:

Improving the energy performance of its operational buildings;

- Focusing on energy sources with lower greenhouse gas emissions (urban heating and cooling networks, biomethane, guaranteed renewable electricity);

- Measuring and limiting indirect emissions due to construction materials used for major refurbishment and renovation programs;

- Innovating and accelerating decarbonization by setting up an internal carbon fund.

"Our achievement of the maximum score in this leading climate change ranking is very encouraging for a real estate group like Gecina, which has made low carbon one of the four priorities within its CSR policy. It illustrates the relevance of our commitment to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030 compared with 2008 and our target to be carbon neutral by 2050," confirms Méka Brunel, Gecina's Chief Executive Officer.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.9 billion euros at end-June 2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets in particular. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

