Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLMY ISIN: FR0010040865 Ticker-Symbol: GI6A 
Frankfurt
21.01.20
17:21 Uhr
165,60 Euro
+0,10
+0,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GECINA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GECINA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
165,00
166,70
19:21
165,50
166,10
19:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GECINA
GECINA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GECINA SA165,60+0,06 %