Resonant Inc. Signs Multiple License Agreements with New Foundry Partner Focused on the China Market

Comprehensive product design enablement licensed for certain prepaid royalties and upfront payments, for serving the high volume, high value Tier 1 China mobile market

Resonant's Process Monitoring Tool (PMTx) licensed to aid manufacturing

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Resonant Inc. (Resonant), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, announced it has signed multiple license agreements with a new partner, a Tier 1 Chinese Foundry, for multiple RF filter designs. The license agreements are signed with certain prepaid royalties and upfront payments and also specify additional royalties once minimum volumes are exceeded.

"We are excited to work with another new tier one filter foundry partner," said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. "We signed the term sheet and initial statements of work late December for filter product design enablement targeting the high volume, high value Tier 1 China market, once again demonstrating our ability to move quickly to consummate important agreements with the industry's leading companies, drive revenue from multiple revenue sources and enable new partners."

"Resonant continues to develop an eco-system, in order to provide a stable, low cost, high volume supply chain to OEMs. We believe that this eco-system is essential to service the increasing volume and demand for lower costs in the sub 3GHz segment of the RF filter market. A key element in ensuring the success of our partners, we believe, is the licensing of our PMTx module of our Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN®) software platform. By licensing this module to our foundry partners, we help them optimize their processes, ultimately providing lower cost and more competitive parts," added Holmes. "Our strategy of building a stable, low cost filter supply chain for the 4G market, dependent upon ISN designs for existing technology requirements, while optimizing our wide bandwidth, high frequency designs for 5G markets, provides a two-pronged strategy for OEMs as the market transitions over the next 5 years."

Resonant's ISN Foundry Program provides fabless licensee partners with the complete services they need to produce ISN-developed filters. ISN Foundry Program members are highly-experienced and high-quality foundry and backend service providers that have been successful working with filter designs created with Resonant's ISN design methodology.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. Customers leverage Resonant's disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant's fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

About Resonant's ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be designed and manufactured for less cost and less time than traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

