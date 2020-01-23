The "Europe Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market 2020-2026 by Vehicle Mobility, Mode of Operation, Propulsion, System Component, Vehicle Size, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe military unmanned ground vehicle market accounted for $247.5 million in 2019 and will grow by 13.0% annually over the forecast 2020-2026 period.

Highlighted with 54 tables and 50 figures, this 125-page report Europe Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market 2020-2026 by Vehicle Mobility, Mode of Operation, Propulsion, System Component, Vehicle Size, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe military unmanned ground vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe military unmanned ground vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vehicle Mobility, Mode of Operation, Propulsion, System Component, Vehicle Size, Application, and Country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Mobility

3.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Mobility

3.2 Tracked UGV

3.3 Wheeled UGV

3.4 Legged UGV

3.5 Other Mobility

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Mode of Operation

4.1 Market Overview by Mode of Operation

4.2 Tele-Operated UGV

4.3 Autonomous UGV

4.4 Semi-Autonomous UGV

4.5 Tethered UGV

4.6 Other Modes

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Propulsion

5.1 Market Overview by Propulsion

5.2 Diesel-Electric UGV

5.3 Battery-Electric UGV

5.4 Integrated UGV

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by System Component

6.1 Market Overview by System Component

6.2 Payloads

6.3 Navigation and Control System

6.4 Power System

6.5 Other Components

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Size

7.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Size

7.2 Very Large (>1000 lbs)

7.3 Large (500-1000 lbs)

7.4 Medium (200-500 lbs)

7.5 Small (10-200 lbs)

7.6 Micro (< 10 lbs)

8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

8.1 Market Overview by Application

8.2 Transportation

8.3 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

8.4 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

8.5 Combat Support

8.6 Mine-Clearing

8.7 Fire Fighting

8.8 Other Applications

9 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

9.1 Overview of European Market

9.2 Germany

9.3 UK

9.4 France

9.5 Russia

9.6 Italy

9.7 Rest of European Market

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles:

BAE Systems

Cobham PLC

ECA Group

FLIR Systems

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Milrem Robotics

Nexter Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation

QinetiQ Group

Rheinmetall AG

Roboteam

Thales Group

11 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oe40

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005347/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900