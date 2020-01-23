Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2020) - Atavus, the leading football tackling analytics company, announced today a product partnership with Catapult, the leading provider of coaching technology for sports organizations. The patented Atavus Tackling System empowers coaches and teams to use performance analytics as a way to improve tackling while also reducing the risk of injury for athletes. The partnership will combine Catapult's expertise in video solutions through XOS Thunder and ThunderCloud with Atavus' advanced tackling system to improve player and team performance.

"Our deep relationship with football coaches provides a unique platform for analytics companies like Atavus," said Matt Bairos, Chief Commercial Officer of Catapult. "The integration and display of Atavus Tacklytics into XOS Thunder will bring new insights to our football clients."

Using data analysis and video review, Atavus evaluates over 80 data points on every tackle to deliver actionable insights through customized reports and detailed tackle plans. Football programs at all levels utilize the Tacklytics product, including Texas Tech, Baylor and the University of Oklahoma. Atavus also has a long-term partnership with the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) to provide tackling certification and analysis to youth and high school football teams.

"Atavus provides the most comprehensive tackling system on the market through our Atavus Tackling System and Tacklytics product," added Brian Kopp, Executive Chairman of Atavus and Partner & Group CEO of Phoenix Sports Partners. "Working with Catapult and XOS Thunder will allow coaches to deepen their understanding of specific defensive and tackling performance, while also focusing on player safety."

The Catapult and Atavus integration was introduced at the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Convention in Nashville, TN on Jan. 12-14.

About Catapult

Catapult exists to build and improve the performance of athletes and teams. With precision engineering at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, mitigate the risk of injury, and quantify return to play. Since 2006, Catapult has provided sports technology to the world's leading sports organizations. Catapult Group International Limited (CAT) is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

About Atavus

Atavus has grown to become the world's leading authority on tackle performance, analysis, and coaching technique. Combining innovative curriculum and actionable data with analysis from successful and experienced coaches, Atavus delivers measurement and insight to improve the performance of players, coaches, and teams. With customers in professional, college, and high school football, the Atavus Tackle System has proven effective at all levels of football. For more information, visit www.atavus.com.

About Phoenix Sports Partners

Based in Chicago, Phoenix Sports Partners is more than an investment fund or venture capital firm - we are a growth conduit that partners with sports technology and data companies targeting the youth, collegiate and professional sports markets. Phoenix Sports Partners provides expertise, capital and connections to passionate entrepreneurs to accelerate the growth of each company. For more information, visit phnxsports.com.

For all press inquires: Brian Kopp - bkopp@phnxsports.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51756