TPT Global Tech, Inc.: TPT Global Tech Launches US Government Contracting Division TPT Federal LLC

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTG or the Company") (OTCQB:TPTW) announces the launch of its US Government Contracting division," TPT Federal LLC". The new company or Division will solicit State and Federal contracts focusing on four product silos, Telecommunications, Infrastructure, SaaS and Cyber Security. TPT Federal is developing relations with existing US Government Contractors, Latin American and European Cyber Security and infrastructure companies.

"I have been looking forward to moving TPT Global Tech into the US Government contracting space for some time now. It is a natural migration for TPT Global Tech to launch a US Government division utilizing all of TPT Global Tech's technology assets. Along with our Domestic and International relationships we believe TPT Federal will be a great addition to TPT Global Tech core businesses." said Stephen Thomas CEO TPTG.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings and pursuit of new markets are forward looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC:TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT's also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

