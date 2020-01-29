Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020

WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554  
PR Newswire
29.01.2020 | 15:16
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 29

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 22.00p per share, together with a special dividend of 4.00p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 3 March 2020, the dividends will be paid on 6 March 2020 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 February 2020. The ex-dividend date is 6 February 2020. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections must be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 21 February 2020.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Tel 0131 220 0733)

29 January 2020

