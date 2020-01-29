M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Dividend Declaration 29-Jan-2020 / 09:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 January 2020 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Dividend Declaration M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend of 1.65 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the period from 1 July to 31 December 2019. The dividend will be paid on 28 February 2020 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 7 February 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 6 February 2020. As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment. Accordingly, the Company has designated 1.33 pence per Ordinary Share as an interest distribution and 0.32 pence per Ordinary Share as a dividend to shareholders. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 0207 954 9529 Nicola Lambourne, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 43318 EQS News ID: 963219 End of Announcement EQS News Service

