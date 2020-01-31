TOKYO, Jan 31, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - On January 30, 2020, Sharp Corporation filed a patent infringement lawsuit seeking an injunction and filed a petition for a provisional injunction in the Tokyo District Court against OPPO Japan. Sharp alleges that OPPO Japan infringes on one of its wireless LAN patents related to communication technologies for smartphones.Sharp, as a Japan's leading cell phone vendor, has been expanding mobile handset business and after-sales service business in Japan.Sharp views its patent portfolio as a major resource for its business development. Sharp will take necessary actions to protect its intellectual property rights.About Sharp CorporationSharp Corporation (TSE: 6753) is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. As a leader in liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and digital technologies, Sharp offers one of the broadest and most advanced lines of consumer electronics, information products and electronic components, while also creating new network businesses. For more information, please visit www.sharp.co.jpSource: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.