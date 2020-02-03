Innovative therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit CE-marked for use in guiding treatment decisions for breast cancer patients

therascreen Test detects activating mutations in the phosphatidyl 3-kinase catalytic subunit alpha (PIK3CA) gene

CE-IVD approved therascreen assay will be available to labs in Europe starting immediately

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the CE-marking and launch of its therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit in Europe as an aid in identifying breast cancer patients with a PIK3CA mutation. Last year the therascreen PIK3CA test was approved by the FDA and launched as a companion diagnostic test for Piqray (alpelisib) in the US.

The therascreen PIK3CA test is a new diagnostic assay for detection of activating mutations in the phosphatidyl 3-kinase catalytic subunit alpha (PIK3CA) gene, and the first to enable testing of both DNA from FFPE tissue or plasma specimens. All QIAGEN therascreen PIK3CA tests leverage QIAGEN's worldwide co-exclusive license from Johns Hopkins University for PCR-based companion diagnostics based on detection of mutations in the PIK3CA gene.

1 in 8 women in Europe will develop breast cancer before the age of 85, making it the most common form of cancer in female patients. The therascreen assay detects 11 clinically actionable PIK3CA mutations, which are estimated to be present in approximately 40% of hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+ HER2-) advanced breast cancer cases.

"This launch in Europe further underscores our commitment to support patients with breast cancer, the most common cancer in female cancer patients, with an estimated incidence of 562,500 in Europe in 2018 according to the WHO" said Jonathan Arnold, Vice President, Head of Oncology and Precision Diagnostics. "We are convinced that our therascreen PIK3CA Kit, which expands our market-leading therascreen portfolio of companion diagnostics, will provide a valuable testing option for those seeking new ways to combat advanced breast cancer. We are committed to making the therascreen PIK3CA Kit available immediately so that leading laboratories in Europe can provide patients with the test as soon as possible."

www.qiagen.com/cmp/mdx/pik3ca-rgq-pcr-kit-row/

