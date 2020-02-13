The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is poised to grow by USD 1.21 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005568/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Analysis Report by Application (Skin rejuvenation, Hair removal, Vaginal rejuvenation, Leg vein treatment and Others), Geographic segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/energy-based-non-invasive-medical-aesthetic-treatment-system-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing awareness about energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems. In addition, the availability of advanced devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market.

The growing demand for cosmetic surgeries among customers is encouraging the vendors to conduct more promotional events for advertising their products to increase awareness about energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments. For instance, vendors such as Candela and Hologic are organizing events to promote their energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system products. The increase in awareness about the availability of these products is propelling the demand for non-invasive body contouring among customers because these treatment products improve the quality of treatment and reduce the time required for recovery. Alma Lasers launched Alma Care marketing package, which provides marketing and media resources, an extended warranty, clinical training, and flexible financing options. Such initiatives to increase the awareness about the availability of these advanced medical devices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Companies:

Alma Lasers GMBH

Alma Lasers GMBH operates the business under various segments such as Medical aesthetics and Surgical. The company offers energy based noninvasive medical aesthetic treatment system such as medical equipment, laser devices, and surgical equipment.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. offers products through the following business units: Bausch Lomb International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The company offers energy based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems through its subsidiary, Solta Medical Inc.

Candela Corp.

Candela Corp. operates under the Aesthetic medical products business segment. The company offers an energy based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system for facial treatment, hair removal, intimate wellness, scars and striae, tattoo removal, and vascular lesions.

Cutera Inc.

Cutera Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Systems, Consumables, Skincare, and Service. The company offers an energy based noninvasive medical aesthetic treatment system for skin care, facial treatment, hair removal, leg vein treatment, and more.

Cynosure Inc.

Cynosure Inc. offers energy based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems for body contouring, cellulite treatments, dental treatments, hair removal, skin revitalization, tattoo removal, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Skin rejuvenation

Hair removal

Vaginal rejuvenation

Leg vein treatment

Others

Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Peripheral Guidewires Market- Global Peripheral Guidewires Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and application (interventional and diagnostic).

Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by product (wearable devices and non-wearable devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005568/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com