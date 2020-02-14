RICOH Tours Virtual Tour Company Partners With CubiCasa for Indoor Floor Plans

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / RICOH Tours, one of the real estate industry's most complete and affordable mobile-first virtual tour solutions, has announced a partnership with CubiCasa, the industry-leading real estate data and technology company specializing in indoor data mapping. The collaboration allows agents and photographers to integrate 2D floor plans generated with CubiCasa's easy-to-use app into RICOH Tours' virtual tours.

Users scan a property with CubiCasa's app to generate an accurate and high-resolution floor plan image and add to the RICOH Tours virtual tours platform. With floor plan integration, users are able to quickly provide an easy-to-digest, comprehensive overview of properties. Images can be pinned and labeled for clear, smooth transition between rooms - all from a mobile device.

Harri Pesola, CEO at CubiCasa, said: "We are very happy to announce our partnership with RICOH Tours. Floor plans provide an overview of the layout of a property and allow you to visualize the location of the virtual tour images. The combination of both assets enhances the experience of any home buyer and helps them quickly understand the property, making this partnership a win for everyone."

Martin Shock, Lead at RICOH Tours, said: "This collaboration brings the democratization of property marketing to the next level. With more than 90% of home buyers searching online for properties, floor plans and virtual tours rank highest as the 'very useful' features, according to a National Association of REALTORS® survey. This collaboration will enable us to address our clients' needs for access to fast and accurate floor plan services."

About RICOH Tours

RICOH Tours, headquartered in California's Silicon Valley and a service of Ricoh Company, Ltd, brings its world-class optical technology and virtual tour platform to deliver easy-to-use marketing tools for business use. Internal innovation is complemented by Open Innovation projects with a broad range of leading universities and forward-thinking companies from around the world. Ricoh's cameras and virtual tour platform allow anyone, regardless of their technical knowledge, to quickly and easily turn spaces in the real world into immersive virtual experiences. To learn more about RICOH Tours, please visit us here at www.ricohtours.com.

About CubiCasa

CubiCasa is the maker of a revolutionary app that allows you to scan a property in under five minutes using a mobile device and get a professional floor plan in less than one business day. Please visit our website at cubi.casa (https://www.cubi.casa/) for more information.

