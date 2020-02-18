General Fusion Appoints Greg Twinney as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Fusion announced today the appointment of Greg Twinney as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Mr. Twinney brings to his new role with General Fusion more than 20 years of global experience in financing growth and success in the technology sector. His financial leadership has successfully realized strong stakeholder value creation from companies rapidly scaling up during commercialization, including management of IPOs, mergers, and acquisitions. As CFO, Mr. Twinney will lead General Fusion's financial operations, together with investor relations, engagement with the global capital markets, and management of fundraising.

"Greg has a truly exceptional track record of successful financial leadership with some of the most respected technology companies in the world," said Chief Executive Officer Christofer Mowry. "His experience and financial talents will further strengthen our world-class management team and help General Fusion deliver practical fusion technology to the global energy industry."

Mr. Twinney comes to General Fusion from Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform in the world, where he recently served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and SVP Global Sales and Customer Success. Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of several world-leading technology companies including Kobo, Real Matters, Opalis, and Cyberplex.

Mr. Twinney is a Chartered Public Accountant and holds a Business Administration Diploma from Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology and a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree from the University of Calgary.

About General Fusion

General Fusion is pursuing the fastest and most practical path to commercial fusion energy and is based in Vancouver, Canada, with locations in Washington D.C., and London, U.K. The company was established in 2002 and is funded by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital firms, industry leaders, and technology pioneers. Learn more at www.generalfusion.com (http://www.generalfusion.com).

