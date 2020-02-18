Company strengthens its senior management team with these critical additions

In an effort to further position itself for rapid marketplace growth, ThreatConnect, Inc. provider of the industry's only intelligence-driven security operations platform, announces the hiring of four new senior management team members: Miles R. Tappin, Vice President, EMEA; Steve Mariani, VP, Revenue Operations; Daniel Moser, CFO; and Phillip Higgs, VP, Federal Sales.

Bryan Hauptman, ThreatConnect CRO said, "This is an exciting time for the company and with these new hires, we will be able to expedite our expansion plan for 2020. We see a tremendous opportunity ahead. And, we feel that by bringing on these gentlemen, we have the right mix of business and technology experience combined with a seasoned approach to management. I look forward to ThreatConnect's future."

Miles R. Tappin, VP, EMEA will lead ThreatConnect's overseas efforts in sales, sales engineering, business development and channels through the next phase of growth in the EMEA region. With his 20 years of experience in the cyber security market, he brings an exceptional track record of building and leading teams to deliver breakthrough revenue growth. Tappin joins ThreatConnect from InfoSys Ltd., where he led their cyber security practice for the EMEA region. Prior to that, he led the DXC Technology and HPE Enterprise Security go-to-market practices in the UK&I, Middle East and Israel.

Steve Mariani, VP, Revenue Operations, is responsible for successfully accelerating company growth and proactively identifying opportunities for sales process improvement. With his 20 years experience across a variety of Sales Operations, FP&A and Strategy roles in the technology industry, Mr. Mariani has been instrumental in delivering accurate, timely and actionable analysis for both start-up and Fortune 20 companies. He brings his strength in driving sales productivity, forecasting, sales and project management to his new role at ThreatConnect. Previously, Mr. Mariani was Datto's Director of Sales Operations, and prior to that held a similar role at Centurylink, Inc.

As CFO, Daniel Moser joins ThreatConnect with over 20 years of finance and operational leadership in the technology space. Mr. Moser is responsible for managing the company's finances, including financial planning, management of financial risks, record-keeping, and financial reporting. Mr. Moser had held CFO positions at ExecVision and Surefire Local, and in 2017, was awarded a top 40 trending CFO in the Washington DC area.

Phillip Higgs, ThreatConnect's new VP, Federal Sales, will help expand ThreatConnect's market share and accelerate revenue across the US government sector. During his distinguished career, Mr. Higgs has established an unmatched track record for driving success in this market through his work at Verizon, Equifax, McAfee(formerly Network Associates), and Oracle.

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect, Inc. provides a proactive and efficient approach to security by enabling enhanced detection, shortened response, and reduced risk. Designed by analysts but built for the entire team (security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and security leadership), ThreatConnect's intelligence-driven security operations platform is the only solution available today with intelligence, automation, analytics, and workflows in a single platform. To learn more about our threat intelligence platform (TIP) or security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions, visit www.ThreatConnect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005638/en/

Contacts:

Levick Communications (US)

Maggy McCarthy

Phone: +1 202.973-5341

ThreatConnect@levick.com

Lewis Communications (UK)

Danny Mitchell

Phone: +44 207.802.2626 Fax: +44 207.802.2627

hellolondon@teamlewis.com