FXCM Group: FXCM Partners with TradingView on Trading Platform Integration

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 ("FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), a leading international provider of foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, has today launched an API-powered integration with TradingView, Inc. ("TradingView"), the all-in-one financial platform for traders in the equity, cryptocurrency, futures, and FX markets.

The integration means that FXCM users will be able to execute orders directly from the TradingView platform. With access to TradingView's powerful charting tools, advanced data analytics, and user-generated research, customers will now have the option to gather new sources, assess market moves, and trade in real time.



"Our integration with TradingView will bring sophisticated tools to the FXCM portfolio, ensuring our customers have access to as much technology and information as possible." said Sameer Bhopale, Chief Marketing Officer at FXCM Group. "This partnership will further enhance FXCM's long standing mission of providing excellent customer experience to the highest degree."

Denis Globa, CEO of TradingView, commented: "Through partnering with a long-standing broker like FXCM, we look forward to seeing our community of traders engage with new markets and trade in real time. Our products continue to improve as we combine the global reach of both our offerings."

About TradingView, Inc:

TradingView is one of the fastest ways to follow the financial markets. The platform empowers investors and traders with powerful charts, tools, and social networking. TradingView's world-class HTML5 charts created a new industry standard. TradingView connects people from all backgrounds to financial markets and offers additional upgrades to those who need more data or features to enhance their trading experience. Get started by visiting TradingView.com or downloading the free TradingView mobile apps for iOS and Android. For your website or business visit TradingView.com/Widgets .

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM AU , FXCM ZA , any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, Product Disclosure Statement , and Terms of Business . Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action.

