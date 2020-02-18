The regenerative medicine market is poised to grow by USD 9.55 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis Report by Technology (Cell and tissue-based, and Gene therapy), by Geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/regenerative-medicine-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the increasing number of clinical trials is anticipated to boost the growth of the regenerative medicine market.

The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, stroke, cancer, obesity, and arthritis are adding to the burden on patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. The major risk factors leading to chronic diseases include substance abuse, poor nutrition intake, and lack of exercise. Regenerative medicine has proved to be better than other treatment options as they can delay disease progression, delay the onset of complications, and alter the fundamental mechanisms of disease. The incidence of osteoporosis, serious limb trauma injuries, musculoskeletal disorders and bone injuries such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis is also increasing. The popularity of regenerative medicine to treat these cases is gaining popularity as they use new treatment methods such as processed cells for reconstructing tissues. Thus, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Regenerative Medicine Market Companies:

Allergan Plc

Allergan Plc operates the business under various segments such as US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. The company offers regenerative medicines including Alloderm and other regenerative medicines.

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. deals with the discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering innovative human therapeutics for serious illnesses. The company develops regenerative medicines including KANJINTI and Herceptin in collaboration with Allergan.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. operates under various business segments, namely Functional Materials Segment and Advanced Components and Systems Segment. The company deals with the development and production of regenerative medicine products.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers Integra DuraGen and Integra Bovine Pericardium Suturable Graft.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc offers products through the following business segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers INFUSE Bone Graft and Covidien Collagen Repair.

Regenerative Medicine Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Cell and tissue-based

Gene therapy

Regenerative Medicine Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

