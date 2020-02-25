Burrelles Partners with Agility PR Solutions to Enhance Media Monitoring and Communications Offerings

Pre-eminent media data intelligence firm and industry-leading communications workflow technology to power data insights for companies across North America

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Following its recent launch of new, enhanced digital products, media data intelligence firm Burrelles announced a partnership with Agility PR Solutions. The partnership, which forms the next step in Burrelles' ongoing corporate strategy to deepen its client offerings by partnering with industry leaders in critical niches, will enable the company to seamlessly integrate the Agility PR Solutions database and social listening tools into its online portal.

Founded in 1888, Burrelles provides a wide range of products and services that combine expert analysis and sophisticated technology applied to proprietary data covering the national media landscape. It underwent a recent rebrand to better reflect its digital approach to media data and its high-tech product portfolio.

"As we continue executing on our corporate strategy in cementing partnerships that enable Burrelles to offer ever-expanding depth of insight and detail of service level to our clients, incorporating Agility into our portfolio is a truly exciting next step," said Chaz Waggoner, CEO of Burrelles. "We share the common values of technological innovation while preserving the differentiating factor of human insight, and we look forward to mutual success as we build on human capital and pursue excellence in media insights."

"At Agility PR Solutions, we take great pride in helping communications professionals tell the stories that matter using quality data and insights that lead to smarter, more effective strategy," said Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions. "We're delighted to partner with another trusted industry leader like Burrelles to help their clients do the same."

Other services that will be available via the Burrelles portal include its social media engagement tool, which help communicators track social media mentions of journalists as well as influencer and topic streams.

