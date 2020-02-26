Keros Therapeutics Appoints Keith Regnante as Chief Financial Officer

LEXINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Keith Regnante as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Regnante brings more than 20 years of financial experience in progressively senior roles in the biotechnology sector, where he has helped build and lead high performing teams to define and execute strategy while driving sustainable growth. As CFO, Mr. Regnante will lead financial and information technology operations, together with overseeing investor relations and fundraising efforts.

"We are extremely pleased to have Keith joining Keros as he brings a wealth of experience to the CFO role. His combination of financial acumen and tenure in the life sciences industry makes him a great addition to our team," said President and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir Seehra, Ph.D. "Keros is entering a new phase of development as we continue to advance multiple assets in the clinic, and Keith has clearly demonstrated his ability to grow organizations successfully."

Mr. Regnante joins Keros from Wave Life Sciences, where he served as Chief Financial Officer during a time of considerable organizational growth, clinical pipeline advancements and multiple capital raises. Prior to joining Wave, Mr. Regnante was a Vice President of Finance at Shire where he oversaw finance for Research & Development (R&D), a $1 billion global organization. Prior to Shire, Mr. Regnante held a number of positions of increasing responsibility at Biogen, including leading the finance teams for Corporate Finance, R&D and Business Development. Earlier in his career, Mr. Regnante was a Consultant with The Boston Consulting Group. He received his MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Tufts University with a BA in Economics.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. We are a leader in understanding the role of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta family of proteins that is a master regulator of red blood cell and platelet production as well as the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Our lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and myelofibrosis. Our lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from elevated levels of hepcidin, the key regulator of iron absorption and recycling, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. For more information on Keros Therapeutics, visit www.kerostx.com

Keros Therapeutics Investor Contacts:

Julia Balanova

jbalanova@soleburytrout.com

646 378 2936

SOURCE: Keros Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577994/Keros-Therapeutics-Appoints-Keith-Regnante-as-Chief-Financial-Officer