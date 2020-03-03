Curium Acquires Zevacor Molecular Strengthening Its PET Portfolio

St. Louis, MO, March 03, 2020and DMH Worldwide have closed a transaction in which Curium has acquired Zevacor Molecular. Zevacor Molecular is a leader in the production of Strontium-82, which is used in the production of Rubidium-82 generators for cardiac PET imaging. Rubidium-82 is the most frequently used cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent in the U.S. The Zevacor Molecular business will be rebranded under the Curium name.

"This acquisition fits our strategic goals of expanding our portfolio in the fast-growing PET market. As the world's largest nuclear medicine company, we are uniquely positioned to bring additional value to Zevacor Molecular's current portfolio," said CEO of Curium Group, Renaud Dehareng. Further, Zevacor Molecular's manufacturing infrastructure complements our strategic plans for future growth. We are excited to have the Zevacor Molecular employees join the Curium family."

"Curium has a long history of providing cardiac imaging products to our customers. This acquisition allows Curium to play a key role in the supply of both PET and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) cardiac imaging," said CEO, North America, Dan Brague. "We are very familiar with this market and look forward to helping healthcare providers and their patients."

About Curium

Curium is a world-class nuclear medicine solutions provider with more than a century of industry experience. Curium is the largest vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical product manufacturer in the industry.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium supports over 14 million patients around the world with SPECT, PET, and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. The Curium brand name is inspired by the work of radiation researchers Marie and Pierre Curie and emphasizes a focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit curiumpharma.com. For more information about this press release, please contact Janet Ryan media contact for Curium: janet@ryan-pr.com.