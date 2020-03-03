Expanding capabilities from established embedded software tools, to include microcontroller performance optimization for automotive safety-critical applications

TASKING, the embedded software division of Altium (ASX:ALU), today announced its new multi-core development environment for third-generation AURIX microcontrollers from Infineon. This capability will allow TASKING and Infineon automotive customers to optimize performance for multi-core architecture for safety-critical applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005333/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"Infineon and TASKING have a longstanding relationship in expansion of software development tools for Tricore/AURIX," said Ralf Ködel, Director Product Marketing Microcontroller at Infineon, "With this new environment, TASKING provides an innovative one-stop shop solution for our customers."

This upcoming AURIX family of microcontrollers will be prepared for data-hungry automotive applications such as future gateways, domain and zone controllers, engine management, electro-mobility, and advanced driver assistance systems. At the same time these microcontrollers will deliver the safety features, throughput, and power-efficient performance necessary to meet increasing AI computational requirements.

The new TASKING development environment is being developed according to Automotive SPICE Level 2 standards, with plans for TÜV certification according to ISO 26262 up to ASIL D. This development environment provides compiler support for the new Parallel Processing Unit (PPU) from Synopsys, one of the main enhancements in the next generation AURIX family of microcontrollers, in addition to all instruction set architectures used in the next generation AURIX TC v1.8.

"These new capabilities from TASKING, empower our automotive customers to make safer traditional and autonomous vehicles, by providing them with a more expansive set of software development tools," said Franz Maidl, Director Global TASKING Business. "This expansion also reinforces our relationship with Infineon as a partner of choice for Tricore/AURIX."

About TASKING

TASKING is the embedded software division of Altium (ASX:ALU). TASKING development tools are used by automotive manufacturers and the world's largest Tier 1 suppliers to develop embedded microcontroller-based powertrain, body control, and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) related applications for both traditional and electric vehicles. These customers and those from adjacent industries, rely on the TASKING development tools to create richer next-generation applications while achieving optimum reliability, safety, and performance.

ABOUT ALTIUM

Altium LLC (ASX:ALU), a global software company headquartered in San Diego, Calif., is accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

The growing demand for smart and connected products is driving advancements in electronics technology. Design trends are demonstrating the need for minimizing power, reducing package size and energy consumption, and prioritizing high-speed design. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers, from idea to board. Users are at the center of Altium's R&D and business operations. With its unique Business-to-User approach, Altium is focused on developing software that is easy to use and implement, with solutions that enable innovation and deliver industry-leading user productivity.

Products include Altium Designer, Altium Concord Pro, Altium 365, Altium NEXUS, CircuitMaker, CircuitStudio, Octopart, and TASKING. To learn more about Altium, visit www.altium.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005333/en/

Contacts:

Florian Süßmair

TASKING

florian.suessmair@tasking.com

Masha Petrova

Altium, LLC

pr@altium.com