The infrared imaging software market is expected to grow by USD 830.44 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Thermal cameras use infrared radiation to capture and render the visual representation of the image in real-time. They are increasingly being adopted in applications such as firefighting operations as they are heat-resistant, water-resistant, and can withstand the hazards of fireground operations. This helps firefighters detect the areas of heat through smoke, darkness, and heat-permeable barriers. Over the years, the use of thermal cameras has increased significantly with the rise in the number of government grants on video surveillance. This is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global infrared imaging software market.

As per Technavio, the increasing number of commercial buildings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Infrared Imaging Software Market: Increasing Number of Commercial Buildings

Commercial buildings such as retail stores, office buildings, and warehouses, are witnessing a rapid increase in the number of criminal activities. This is resulting in massive retail shrinkage and loss of credibility of many organizations. Hence, organizations are increasingly adopting video surveillance systems to secure the inflow and outflow of products. This will increase the demand for infrared imaging software, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

Infrared Imaging Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the infrared imaging software market by application (surveillance, security, automation maintenance, automotive and healthcare), end-users (government sector and commercial sector), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the infrared imaging software market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to various factors such as expanding aging population, rising healthcare spending, growing demand for active and passive safety systems in automobiles, and the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles.

