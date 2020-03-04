The software industry veteran is determined to further strengthen ABBYY's growth and market leadership in Europe

ABBYY, a Digital Intelligence company, announced today the appointment of Markus Pichler as Vice-President of Sales for Europe, as he brings with him a thorough knowledge of the company, the Digital Intelligence market and experience in sales.

In his new role, Markus will lead the European sales organization with ambitious targets in Western and Eastern Europe. Following the retirement of Jupp Stoepetie, Pichler will also take over the responsibility of Stoepetie as Managing Director of the ABBYY Europe.

"Our Digital Intelligence portfolio offers powerful solutions that enable companies to stay ahead of the curve during a time when digital transformation is more vital than ever before," said Markus Pichler, Vice-President of Sales for Europe, at ABBYY. "I look forward to helping lead the company as we enter into a chapter of continued growth, a strengthened global presence, and an expanded product portfolio that is transforming the modern workplace."

"Taking into consideration Markus's strong commitment to ABBYY, I am confident that Markus will successfully drive ABBYY Europe towards its ambitious goals in 2020, at the same time leading and overseeing day-to-day operations of the ABBYY Global Office Europe," said ABBYY's Chief Sales Officer Bodo Wagener.

Markus joined ABBYY in April 2009 in marketing, followed by various positions in Sales, the last being Vice President, Head of Global Channel Sales. He has more than 20 years of experience working in the software industry. Markus has a deep understanding of the enterprise market and large experience in supporting ECM, information capture as well as data and document management projects, and has served in a variety of roles, including director of product marketing for ABBYY and various product management positions at Arvato.

He has a degree in business computer science from Germany and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from studies in Australia and is a frequent speaker on information and document management related topics in press and at conferences.

