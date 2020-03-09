NetMotion brings Deutsche Telekom's mobile-first customers an always on, always encrypted and optimized mobile environment that improves usability and productivity across cellular and Wi-Fi networks.

Deutsche Telekom and NetMotion have entered into a strategic partnership that will bring the software company's enterprise-grade solutions to the carrier's business customers in Germany and beyond. The launch of "Mobile Optimization Pro," powered by NetMotion, further expands Deutsche Telekom's offerings in the mobile enterprise space and gives customers in verticals such as transportation and logistics, automotive, manufacturing, public safety, professional services and pharmaceuticals access to powerful connectivity solutions that improve the user experience. For the growing mobile workforce, this means unbreakable access to mission-critical data and business applications that is both secure and stable, on any device, on any network.

Combining Deutsche Telekom's position as Germany's leading business telecommunications provider with NetMotion's expertise in enhancing security and user experience for mobile workers, Germany's remote and mobile workforces will benefit from always on, optimized and encrypted cellular and Wi-Fi connections that help increase productivity.

NetMotion also provides flexible policy controls and extends visibility into network conditions outside an organization's firewalls, enabling prioritization of data for business-critical applications. The available diagnostics and analytics tools give organizations the power to quickly identify and troubleshoot mobile performance issues while proactively monitoring application usage and data consumption trends on every device.

"Partnering with NetMotion allows us to offer our customers even greater mobile access control over their devices, applications and data usage, while using our world-class networks in Europe and beyond," Karsten Pfrommer, VP Portfolio Management Mobilfunk at Telekom Deutschland. "For IT teams this adds up to improved visibility, powerful policy controls and enhanced security, while for end users the addition of 'Mobile Optimization Pro' results in greater productivity and satisfaction. It's rare to find a solution that delivers so much without requiring a compromise."

"As organizations increasingly move to a mobile-first business model, their employees are demanding world-class security with a better user experience on their mobile devices," said Christopher Kenessey, chief executive officer at NetMotion. "When looking at the booming mobile space in the DACH region, no other carrier comes close to delivering the quality of Deutsche Telekom. Partnering with the leader in the space makes a lot of sense and gives us access to an enormous and incredibly dynamic new market."

NetMotion solutions are available now to Deutsche Telekom customers. For more information about the partnership, visit: https://www.netmotionsoftware.com/carriers/telekom.

To learn more about Mobile Optimization Pro, register for the March 18 Webinar (German) at https://etraining.telekom.de/BusinessWebinare

About NetMotion Software

NetMotion Mobile Performance and Operational Intelligence solutions give IT teams the ability to monitor, alert and dynamically make decisions using real-time data and analytics. Thousands of enterprises around the world depend on the company's solutions to improve the performance, visibility and security for their mobile workers. NetMotion has received numerous awards for its technology and customer support. The company consistently receives an impressive customer satisfaction Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91, significantly exceeding NPS averages in the technology and telecom industries. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Visit?www.netmotionsoftware.com or follow us on Twitter @NetMotion.

