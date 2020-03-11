Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XB9 ISIN: NL0011375019 Ticker-Symbol: SNH 
Tradegate
11.03.20
11:48 Uhr
0,079 Euro
-0,003
-3,07 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,079
0,080
11:46
0,079
0,080
11:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PEPKOR
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED0,835-2,91 %
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV0,079-3,07 %