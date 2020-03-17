Crypto Exchange Bybit Launches St. Patrick's Day Competition With Lucky Shamrock Games

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / High performance derivatives exchange Bybit has launched a special St. Patrick's Day competition for cryptocurrency traders. The promotion enables Bybit users to earn shamrocks that are put toward redeeming USDT bonuses. The lucky symbols can be acquired for completing various tasks and Timed Missions, such as referring friends to the Singapore-headquartered exchange.

The unique event commences on March 17, 2020 - St. Patrick's Day - at 10am UTC and runs for 14 days. During this period, Bybit users are encouraged to sign up for and participate in the Timed Missions game. This task-based game entails completing a series of tasks to earn shamrocks. There are a total of 10 levels to complete.

Users can earn Shamrocks by:

C laiming them under Daily Login Rewards

Completing tasks under the Timed Missions game levels

Referring a friend who successfully signs up

Announcing the competition, Bybit CEO Ben Zhou said: "Due to global events, many of the street parades associated with St Patrick's Day are no longer going ahead. To compensate, we've devised a fun way for Bybit users to earn rewards while celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Through competing in Timed Missions, traders can build up points while channeling the luck of the Irish to claim USDT rewards."

In addition to the Timed Missions game and referral scheme, Bybit will conduct four Jackpot Lucky Draw Giveaways throughout the promotional period. Twitter users who visit the unique landing page before each draw and follow the instructions will be eligible to participate. To get involved, Twitter users should like and retweet the latest Jackpot Lucky Draw Twitter post and use the hashtags Bybit and StPatsCarnival.

Winners will be drawn and announced on Bybit's official Twitter account on March 20, 23, 26, and 29 at 10:00 AM - 13:00 PM (UTC).

For more information please visit: www.bybit.com/st-patricks-carnival

