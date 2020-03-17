Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Xetra
17.03.20
17:02 Uhr
68,12 Euro
+2,20
+3,34 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,60
67,65
17:17
67,81
67,86
17:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE74,16+5,13 %
SIEMENS AG68,12+3,34 %