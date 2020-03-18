Applied Systems: Applied Expands Partnership with DocuSign

Extends integration with Applied WealthTrack to enable electronic signature for faster and more streamlined document completions

Dublin, Ireland, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that it has expanded its partnership with DocuSign to integrate with Applied WealthTrack, the suite of business management products to support financial professionals, to enable brokers to have clients electronically sign documents anytime, anywhere, from any device. Through this partnership, Applied financial advisors will reduce administrative time and expenses of coordinating with customers during the document completion process.

"Being such a customer-centric industry, it is critical for financial advisors to operate with efficiency," said Ronan Copeland, group vice president of Commercial Sales EMA & Ireland GM, DocuSign. "Expanding our partnership with Applied to integrate with Applied WealthTrack will enable new connectivity and the digital customer experience that customers now expect."

"The current paper-driven operations of the financial services industry costs professionals unnecessary time and expense, while hindering a satisfying customer experience," said Andy Fairchild, chief executive officer, Applied Systems Europe. "We are excited to expand our partnership with DocuSign to enable financial advisors to automate how they prepare, sign and manage documents and deliver a digital customer experience."

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.