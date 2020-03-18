Cleaning and maintenance company launches antiviral treatment.

The service is provided by technicians who have not travelled outside of the UK in the past 2 months.

The treatment is suitable for domestic and commercial properties.

Sanitisation with a certified virucidal detergent.

Fantastic Services, a professional cleaning and property maintenance company, has launched a new Antiviral Sanitisation service.

Rune Sovndahl, founding director of Fantastic Services, says the company has been preparing for months to launch the treatment.

"Ever since we heard the news from China about the Coronavirus outbreak, we realised that this could very well turn into a problem here in the UK."

Thus, Fantastic Services began work to develop a service that could be useful in a time of viral outbreak and make it as accessible as possible to the public.

Since March 16, just as the situation in the UK reached a critical point, the Antiviral Sanitisation Service is available to both domestic and commercial customers.

It can be booked online via the company's website or the GoFantastic mobile app.

In addition, the service provider has launched a hotline that customers can call to book for their home or workplace 020 7846 1392

The service is carried out by technicians who have not travelled outside of the UK in the past two months. It uses a certified detergent that has been lab-tested and proven to kill HIV, hepatitis C, and other pathogens.

High-touch areas and surfaces can be treated in order to have them properly disinfected.

The treatment is non-toxic, bleach-free, and leaves a nice floral smell and sense of cleanliness.

It is child- and pet-safe and takes immediate effect.

"We have taken all necessary measures to make this service as safe as possible. All technicians follow strict daily routines to ensure their personal safety," says Rune Sovndahl.

About Fantastic Services

Fantastic Services is one of the leading services providers in London, the North West and the South East. With 25+ services in their portfolio, they are easily the "one-stop shop" for all home, garden, and office needs. As well as in the UK, Fantastic Services is already established as a leader in Australia and the USA. Currently, 530+ franchisees and over 2,000 Fantastic professionals operate globally under the brand name.

