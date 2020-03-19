PJSC Mechel: Mechel Reports the FY2019 Financial Results

Consolidated revenue -296.6bln rubles(-5% compared toFY2018)

EBITDA[*]-53.4bln rubles(-29% compared to FY2018)

Profitattributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO -2.4bln rubles

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Mechel PAO (MOEX:MTLR)(NYSE:MTL), a leading Russian mining and steel group, announces financial results for the FY2019.

Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented:

"Consolidated EBITDA for 2019 went down by 29% as compared to 2018. The key factor in that was the decrease in the steel segment's EBITDA due to steel product output and sales reduction as Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant implemented a large-scale facility upgrade. It should be noted that these measures on modernizationof our facilities on a short-term horizon will have an undisputedly positive effect on both the output volumes and profitability. For instance, the capacity of the upgraded blast furnace and converter that were put into operation last week will go up 15% following the re-equipment. Moreover, the ecological measures that were part of those repairs will allow to minimize these facilities' impact on the environment. Further efforts in this direction, which will continue in 2020, will enable us to expand our product range, improve both its quality and environmental characteristics.

"The mining division's financial results were primarily hit by the negative dynamics of the metallurgical coals market. The decrease in coal mining volumes in the first half of last year, following the overstocking at the end of 2018, also had its impact. At the same time, in 2019 we implemented the program of renewing and restoring our mining equipment and managed to attain high mining levels by the year's end. The fourth quarter's results are the highest since 2016. As the division maintains those high levels and continues to improve them, it will be able to yield good results even as the markets remain volatile.

"The cashflow generated by the company enables us to meet our obligations on debt servicing and partly repay our debts. Nevertheless, it will not be enough to keep up with the repayment schedule set by our current loan agreements. We are actively negotiating with our major lenders regarding repayment schedule changes and expect to sign restructuring agreements with banks in the next few months."

Consolidated Results ForTheFull Year 2019

Mln rubles FY 2019 FY 2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % Revenue from contracts with external customers 296,567 312,574 -5 % 68,376 74,865 -9 % Operating profit 31,498 49,780 -37 % 2,560 8,179 -69 % EBITDA 53,428 75,667 -29 % 9,361 13,720 -32 % EBITDA, margin 18 % 24 % 14 % 18 % Profit / (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 2,409 12,628 -81 % (9,765 ) (571 ) 1610 %

Mechel PAO's Chief Financial Officer NelliGaleyeva commented:

"Consolidated EBITDA for 2019 totaled 53.4 billion rubles. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO went down by 10.2 billion rubles year-on-year and reached 2.4 billion rubles in 2019. The dynamics of this indicator was largely due to the gross profit's decrease by 26.1 billion rubles as revenue from sales to third parties decreased while cost of sales went up. The effect was offset by the growth of foreign exchange gains on foreign currency obligations due to the ruble strengthened against US dollar and euro in the reporting period.

"The operating cash flow in 2019 went down by 10.4 billion rubles to 57.7 billion rubles from 68.1 billion rubles as compared to 2018, and slightly decreased to 15.1 billion rubles in 4Q2019 as compared to 15.8 billion rubles in 3Q2019.

"In 2019, the Group's finance costs went down by 3.2 billion rubles or 8% as compared to 2018, which was due to a lower Central Bank of the Russian Federation key interest rate and other floating rates, as well as the Group's efforts on restructuring its debt leverage and decreasing borrowing costs. In 4Q2019, financecosts went down by 0.1 billion rubles to 9.4 billion rubles as compared to 9.5 billion rubles in 3Q2019, which also corresponds to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation key interest rate decrease.

"Interest paid in 4Q2019, including capitalized interest and lease interest, totaled 7.3 billion rubles, which corresponds to the average quarterly value of this indicator. Interest paid in 2019, including capitalized interest and lease interest, totaled 31.2 billion rubles, which is 2.5 billion or 8% less than in 2018 when it totaled 33.7 billion rubles.

"In November 2019, Sberbanktransferred to VTBBank its rights to debt payment on the loan granted to the Group's subsidiaries- Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, Southern Kuzbass Coal Company and Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant - for a total of 49 billion rubles, excluding the interest in arrears penalty of 552 million rubles, which may be called for in 2022 and which Sberbank remains entitled to.

"The Group's net debt excluding fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and optionswent down by 23 billion rubles as compared to December 31, 2018, and amounted to 400 billion rubles. This was due to the ruble strengthening against US dollar and euro, as well as the repayment of 20.8 billion rubles of debt, which was partly offset by new loans totaling 7.6 billion rubles, as well as increased lease obligations in accordance with IFRS 16 Leases.

"The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio amounted to 7.5 at the end of 2019 as compared to 5.6 at the end of 2018. This figure grew due to EBITDA decrease."

Mining Segment

Revenue from contracts with external customers in 2019 went down by 4% as compared to 2018. This was due to a coal prices decrease at both domestic and international markets, which was partly offset by an increase in sales volumes. Revenue in 4Q2019 went down by 16% quarter-on-quarter both due to lower prices and a decrease in coking coal concentrate sales to third parties as some coal volumes were redirected to intra-group consumption. At the same time, coking coal concentrate sales grew year-on-year.

The division's EBITDA in 2019 went down by 14% year-on-year as prices for coking coal and other metallurgical coals decreased, as well as due to growth of production costs as the volume of explosive and stripping works increased. EBITDA's 44-percent decrease in 4Q2019 quarter-on-quarter was due to negative price dynamics for the division's nearly entire product range, as well as the decrease in sales of coking coal concentrate, steam coal and coke to third parties.

Mechel Mining Management OOO's Chief Executive Officer Igor Khafizov noted:

"Last year we continued with large-scale effort to restore our mining volumes. If we compare the overall 2019 mining results with the previous year's, the growth was minimal. At the same time, coal mining in 4Q2019 reached 5.4 million tonnes, which is the highest quarterly result over the last three years. Southern Kuzbass Coal Company was the key contributor here, as it reached a monthly mining level of 1 million tonnes in October and successfully maintains this level.

"Stripping works at our mining division's coal facilities went up by 19% year-on-year. We managed to attain this due to implementing investment programs on upgrading our equipment and automobile pool, as well as bringing in contractors. Thanks to those stripping efforts, we expect a stable growth of coal output in mid-term.

"We also managed to dramatically improve results at Korshunov Mining Plant, where iron ore concentrate's output in 2019 went up by 24% as compared to 2018.

"Despite our success in restoring output, this accounting period also included factors that had a negative impact on our financial dynamics. Last year was characterized by negative price trends on metallurgical coal markets that grew stronger by the year's end. Considering the growth of costs as high levels of stripping works were conducted, this led to increased production costs of products sold, and that in its turn led to decreased profit margins. Moreover, in 4Q2019 coal sales came under pressure from limitations specific for the winter period and shipping conventions in the direction of Russia's Far East ports."

Mln rubles FY 2019 FY 2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % Revenue from contracts with external customers 92,996 96,882 -4 % 19,768 23,425 -16 % Revenue inter-segment 37,710 37,549 0 % 7,977 10,002 -20 % EBITDA 39,085 45,516 -14 % 5,921 10,590 -44 % EBITDA, margin 30 % 34 % 21 % 32 %

Steel Segment

Revenue from contracts with external customers in 2019 went down by 7% year-on-year, and by 11% in 4Q2019 quarter-on-quarter. This was due to corrections of steel product output and sales as the division's facilities conducted major repairs of their equipment. Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's revamping of blast furnace #4 and replacement of converter #1 was the key factor.

The division's EBITDA in 2019 went down by 54% year-on-year. The key factors contributing to this were the decrease in steel output and sales as well as increased production costs as iron ore prices went up. EBITDA for 4Q2019 went down by 26% quarter-on-quarter due to a decrease in sales and the seasonal decline in prices for construction products.

Mechel-Steel Management Company OOO's Chief Executive Officer Andrey Ponomarev noted:

"The division's operations in 2019 were characterized by a significant volume of running and major repairs at our production facilities. This inevitably affected our operational results and steel product sales. At the same time, these measures will enable us in the future to improve our equipment's reliability and product quality, bring down relative costs and our operations' negative impact on the environment. Last week, Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant put into operation its blast furnace #4 and converter #1 after reconstruction.Furthermore,intheendofMarchatBratskFerroalloyPlantweplantolaunch ore thermal furnace # 3. Itsreconstructionwasperformedsimultaneouslywith steelmaking capacities repairs at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant.

"The market situation had less impact on the division's financial results than sales volumes. Average prices for rebar and hardware which make up half of our shipments, went down by 1-2% year-on-year. At the same time, average rail prices went up by more than 10%, partly due to increased rail export share. Average sale prices for stainless longand flatproducts, as well as stampings, also demonstrated positive dynamics.

"Despite an overall decrease in production volumes, last year we increased and maintained output of those products whose sales yielded high margins. Thus we more than tripled production of stainless flats year-on-year, increased rail sales by 15% and by 2% - other sections produced by Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's universal rolling mill.

"In order to maintain stable output on our facilities and to expand our product range, we plan a series of equipment repairs and upgrades for 2020. This includes an upgrade of mills in Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's rolling workshop #1 to launch production of heat-strengthened rebar of various diameters. We have acquired and are installing equipment for production and repairs of rolls used for output of sections and rails at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's universal rolling mill. Izhstal has scheduled measures aimed at expanding the size range for its round-section rolls and increasing output of hot-rolled products with surface treatment. As part of the steel wire rope facility upgrade investment project, Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant intends to acquire and launch two beltgrindingequipment lines and four modern drawing mills."

Mln rubles FY 2019 FY 2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % Revenue from contracts with external customers 174,850 187,918 -7 % 40,559 45,479 -11 % Revenue inter-segment 6,107 5,865 4 % 1,736 1,335 30 % EBITDA 12,956 27,990 -54 % 2,261 3,060 -26 % EBITDA, margin 7 % 14 % 5 % 7 %

Power Segment

Mechel-Energo OOO's Chief Executive Officer Denis Graf noted:

"The division's 3% revenue growth in 2019 year-on-year was due to both increase in electricity sales on the bulk market and regulated contracts, and increase in electricity and capacity prices. At the same time, the growth in cost of sales, due to increased prices for raw materials, limited EBITDA's dynamics, so this indicator remained unchanged year-on-year.

"Improved financial results in 4Q2019 quarter-on-quarter was due to seasonal factors as the heating season set in and electricity consumption increased in the winter period."

Mln rubles FY 2019 FY 2018 % 4Q' 19 3Q' 19 % Revenue from contracts with external customers 28,721 27,774 3 % 8,050 5,960 35 % Revenue inter-segment 15,606 15,471 1 % 4,192 3,349 25 % EBITDA 1,545 1,546 0 % 671 593 13 % EBITDA, margin 3 % 4 % 5 % 6 %

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

