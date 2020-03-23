Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announced a commitment of $3 million to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts with donations going towards global relief organizations, as well as non-profits in communities where Dow operates. In addition, the Company announced it has begun producing hand sanitizer at its manufacturing site in Stade, Germany, and is repurposing an existing facility to produce hand sanitizer in the U.S., as well.

Relief efforts include:

$2 million for immediate support of impacts caused by COVID-19. Funds will support the following relief efforts: Donation to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund to support World Health Organization (WHO) efforts around the world Donation to Direct Relief, humanitarian aid organization, to distribute medical supplies Support for local and regional non-profit organizations in Dow communities around the globe Other funds earmarked for emerging needs



$1 million to build community resilience in the recovery phase

Production of 300 tons of hand sanitizer per month, equivalent to 600,000 standard bottles (500ml each) for donation to pharmacies and hospitals in Stade, Germany and other regions in Germany

The Company is also rapidly repurposing an existing facility to produce hand sanitizer in the U.S. More information about this effort will be shared soon.

These donations will help distribute essential supplies, such as personal protective equipment to frontline health workers, and they will help protect the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources.

"Safety is our top priority at Dow. With the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 impacting our world, we are committed to helping protect the health and safety of our employees and communities, while deploying our business solutions where they are needed most," said Jim Fitterling, Dow CEO. "We appreciate this crisis places extreme stress on nonprofits, social services, small business and health care sectors, and we are working to provide fast, flexible funding, as well as adjusting our manufacturing processes where we are able to help address those needs."

"The Dow Company Foundation harnesses the power of Team Dow and directs our time, talent and resources to address the world's most pressing challenges," said Howard Ungerleider, Dow President and CFO and chair of the Dow Company Foundation. "Through this initial commitment, we are sending immediate financial support to organizations directly addressing the COVID-19 crisis and working to protect the resiliency of our communities."

Dow will continue to monitor emerging local and global needs as the COVID-19 situation evolves, in order to effectively leverage Dow innovation, people and resources.

Hear more from Dow CEO Jim Fitterling on Dow's response to COVID-19 here.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

