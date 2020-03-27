TOKYO, Mar 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will temporarily suspend production at the following production line considering the impact on the parts supply chain due to the global expansion of COVID-19 coronavirus.First production line (for Keicar) at Mizushima Plant (Okayama, Japan): From March 27th to April 10thAbout Mitsubishi Motors CorporationMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV -- the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 -- a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2018 was 1,244,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.51 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.