Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Interim Results for the 6 months to 31 December 2019 01-Apr-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining Block Commodities Limited ('Block Commodities' or 'the Company') Interim Results for the 6 months to 31 December 2019 Chairman's Statement I am pleased to present the interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2019. As announced on 27 March 2019, the Company is looking to for opportunities to enter the Medicinal Cannabis Market. Investment in this sector was formally approved by shareholders at a General Meeting held on 27 December 2019. Our Farmer 3.0 program will continue with a potential pilot to grow medicinal grade cannabis with a farmers' cooperative in Zambia. We are currently awaiting the licence to be issued. Block Commodities will be the exclusive of- taker and this opportunity offers the Company assured access to quality product without the need for significant upfront capital expenditure. Our option to acquire Greenbelt Company Limited was extended on 30 January 2020. Further progress remains on hold pending legislation in Sierra Leone. Ian Tordoff was appointed CEO on 21 November 2019 after joining as a consultant earlier in the year. Ian has brought together an impressive Scientific Advisory Team who will be helping the Company to introduce downstream cannabis-based nutraceuticals and wellness products. The exploration licence for the Company's original potash project at Lac Dinga in the Republic of Congo was renewed, for a further two years in July 2019. Unfortunately, our farm-in partner, African Agronomix Limited, was not able to commence its exploratory drilling in the remaining part of the regional dry season. Planning for the next drilling campaign is underway, however COVID-19 restrictions, both in the country and the wider region could adversely impact the ability to mobilise activity as planned Results The results for the period showed an operating loss of $0.4m (HY19: loss $0.6m). Finance charges were lower at $0.1m (HY98: $0.2m) resulting in a loss before tax of $0.4m (HY18: $0.6m). Cash balances at 31 December 2019 were $45,000, (201 8: $1,000). At 31 December 2019, the Group is reporting Net Liabilities of $559,000. The Company is currently in negotiations with the lender of the loan note with a view to the conversion of the loan note into equity. This would both return the Group balance sheet to a net asset position, as well as reduce the accruing finance costs going forward. Board changes I would like to welcome Ian Tordoff to the board as CEO to lead the Company in its new phase of development. I have stepped back from my executive role. Subsequent to the period end, Neil Clayton was appointed Finance director. Outlook The Company is looking to work with its Scientific Advisory Team to identify suitable products and opportunities in the nutraceuticals and wellness sectors. These initiatives will require the Company to raise additional capital. COVID-19 has had a significant impact already in the capital markets and in order to ensure any funds raised are deployed to maximum effect, the board intends to limit expenditure to essential corporate costs whilst keeping a close watch on opportunities for the business that offer investor value. Chris Cleverly Chairman 31 March 2020 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement For the half year to 31 December 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to Year ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2019 2018 2019 Note $'000 $'000 $'000 Operating (248) (453) (778) expenses Impairment of: - loan to - (50 (50) unquoted company Other gains (42) 97 119 /(losses) Operating loss (290) (406) (709) Net finance (99) (158) (364) expense Loss before (389) (564) (1,073) taxation Income tax - - - expense Loss for the (389) (564) (1,073) period attributable to owners of the parent company Loss per share: 5 (0.007 cents) (0.01 cents) basic and diluted (0.02 cents) All results relate to continuing activities Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement For the half year to 31 December 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to Year ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2019 2018 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 Loss for the period (389) (564) (1,073) Other comprehensive income Exchange translation - (12) 1 differences on foreign operations Total comprehensive income (389) (576) (1,072) for the period attributable to owners of the parent company Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31 31 30 June December December 2019 2019 2018 Note $'000 $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets: exploration 3,000 3,000 3,000 activities 6 Property plant and equipment - 3 - Total non-current 3,000 3,003 3,000 assets Current assets Trade and other 37 1 25 receivables Cash and cash 45 1 80 equivalents Total current 82 2 105 assets Total assets 3,082 3,005 3,105 Current liabilities Trade and other (1,582) (1,797) (2,076) payables Loan note 7 (2,059) (1,635) (1,951) Net (559) (427) (922) (liabilities)/ass ets Equity Issued capital 8 19,907 19,345 19,341 Share based 3,036 2,882 2,850 payment reserve Foreign exchange translation (572) (586) (572) reserve Retained earnings (22,930) (22,068) (22,541) Total equity (559) (427) (922) attributable to equity holders Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the half year to 31 December Unaudited Unaudited Audited 2018 6 months 6 months year to to ended 31 31 30 June December December 2019 2019 2018 Operating $'000 $'000 $'000 activities Loss before tax (389) (564) (1,073) Adjustments for: Impairment of loan to unquoted - 50 50 company Depreciation - 3 6 Movements in exchange 45 (106) (109) Net interest 99 158 364 expense Operating cash flow before (245) (460) (702) movements in working capital Working capital adjustments: - Decrease / (increase) in - 10 10 inventory - Decrease / (increase) in - 26 27 receivables - Increase / (decrease) in 123 226 298 payables Cash used in (122) (198) (427) operations Net interest paid - - - Net cash outflow from operating (122) (198) (427) activities Investing activities Loan to unquoted company - (50) (50) Net cash flow from investing - (50) (50) activities Financing activities Issue of shares 87 96 96 Issue of convertible loan note 308 Net cash flow from financing 87 96 404 activities Net decrease in cash and cash (35) (152) (73) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 80 153 153 start of the period

