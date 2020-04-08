



HIROSHIMA, Japan, Apr 8, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation has announced that six Mazda U.S.-specification models tested by the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), have been awarded the nonprofit organization's highest safety rating, Top Safety Pick+, making Mazda the automaker to be presented with the most 2020 Top Safety Pick+ awards (as of March 2020).IIHS evaluates crashworthiness tests: driver-side and passenger-side small overlap and moderate overlap frontal crashes, a side crash, a roof strength test and a head restraint and seat test that simulates a rear impact. In addition, headlight performance and frontal crash prevention by means of auto-braking and forward collision warning systems are evaluated.Six Mazda models, 2020 model year Mazda3 sedan and hatchback, Mazda6, Mazda CX-9 (built after December 2019), Mazda CX-5 and Mazda CX-3 currently on sale in the U.S., received the Institute's highest Top Safety Pick+ rating. In addition, the Mazda CX-30 earned a 2020 Top Safety Pick award when equipped with specific headlights.IIHS reported that among all automakers, Mazda won the most 2020 Top Safety Pick+ awards, with six vehicles receiving the organization's highest safety ratings. The results were possible because the Mazda models performed well not only in the crashworthiness evaluation categories, but also in the preventive safety performance categories with standard advanced headlight features and auto emergency braking with pedestrian detection, aimed at mitigating damage of or preventing collisions.Mazda's overarching safety philosophy, Mazda Proactive Safety, is grounded in understanding, respecting and believing in the abilities of humans. Based on this concept, and in the belief that enabling the driver to correctly recognize hazards, make judgments and operate the vehicle is essential for safety and peace of mind, the company revised its designs from a vehicle-total perspective. As a result, all new-generation models share a number of features that have proven popular with a wide range of customers. These include a natural driving position that makes driving less tiring, forward visibility that makes it easier to spot hazards, and responsive and predicable handling in any driving situation.In addition, the i-Activsense range of advanced safety features takes a human-centered approach to helping the driver recognize hazards. These technologies include auto-braking to prevent or mitigate collisions and adaptive headlights that enhance visibility by automatically adjusting the area and range of illumination - technologies proven to offer good preventative safety performance in the latest round of testing by IIHS. The Skyactiv-Body is lightweight for fun driving, yet provides excellent collision safety performance, as IIHS test results show.Mazda will continue research into and development of safety technologies that put people first so that customers can enjoy driving pleasure with greater peace of mind. We thereby aim to enrich customers' lives and become a brand that has special bond with them.For more information visit the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's website:https://www.iihs.org/About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years.