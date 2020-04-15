Partnership Combines Best-of-Breed Technology with Managed Procurement Expertise to Add Growth to Client Portfolios

Tradeshift, the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, has announced a partnership with Chain IQ, an independent, global service company providing strategic, tactical and operational procurement to its international clients.

Leveraging Tradeshift's technology with Chain IQ's ability to create value for clients' indirect spend through comprehensive and fully digitalized procurement and payables solutions, this partnership will help organizations generate savings through price transparency on a managed marketplace, streamline and optimize procurement processes and provide unified easy to use and intuitive user experience across stakes to ensure highest user adoption. This further complements Tradeshift's core mission to provide digital connectivity and access to capital to all organizations, ensuring continuity of business relationships during the uncertainty of current business disruptions.

After looking for a technology partner to support their clients with a focus on digital collaboration, Chain IQ quickly chose Tradeshift as a best fit to deliver a managed service strategy given Tradeshift's open network, marketplace approach, superior IT architecture, an app ecosystem and global compliance coverage. It was easy to see the significant value Tradeshift could add to their portfolio of renowned clients. "Tradeshift makes a perfect addition to our partner ecosystem and enhances value generation for our clients through a strong combination of services and advanced technology," said Remo Vettiger, Head of Switzerland EMEA at Chain IQ.

The partnership is already delivering significant value with the combined approach leading to its first deal in the financial services sector and plans to welcome another category of customers in the coming weeks.

"We are happy to welcome Chain IQ in Tradeshift's partner ecosystem. The combination of Tradeshift solutions and Chain IQ's expertise in procurement is creating a unique value proposition to clients. Within the current crisis, the combined value proposition will definitely help our joint customers in their objective of business continuity," said Bruno Laborie Senior Director, Global Alliance at Tradeshift.

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com.

About Chain IQ

Chain IQ is an independent global service provider delivering tailored end-to-end procurement solutions to its international clients. The Group operates from its 6 main centers in Zurich (headquarters), New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai and Bucharest and from 11 offices worldwide. Founded in 2013, Chain IQ is recognized as one of the world's leading procurement companies, servicing more than 50 major corporations and blue-chip firms across a myriad of industries in over 20 countries. Chain IQ unlocks significant client value by substantially reducing indirect spend and increasing the productivity of the indirect procurement function through leveraging the latest technology and process reengineering, the collective purchasing power of its clients as well as the leading market insights and category expert knowledge, while focusing on clients' business and strategy, risk management, sustainability and social responsibility practices Chain IQ simply smart. Discover commerce for all at chainiq.com.

