Analyst Cornwall Insight said the figure, drawn from its Renewable Pipeline tracker, related only to the proportion of the nation's 13 GW solar pipeline which had already applied for or secured planning permission.Some 900 MW of solar projects that hold, or have applied for planning permission could be set to compete for Contracts for Difference (CfD) subsidies when the U.K. brings solar back in from the cold next year. The government last month announced plans to include established, 'Pot 1' clean energy technologies in a generation capacity auction next year, marking the inclusion of solar ...

