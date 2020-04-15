New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2020) - HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC Pink: HMPQ) ("HempAmericana" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is excited to announce that the Company is now marketing its products on the Groupon platform. Those interested in purchasing the HempAmericana Groupon promotional offer can participate here.

The Company believes this promotional offer, in combination with its partnership with Alibaba B2B, the launch of its 400-site affiliate network, and the establishment of its targeted marketing and customer service initiative, will have strong implications for driving material sales growth over the immediate and intermediate term.

"As part of our aggressive pursuit of brand and product sales growth, we are launching a promotional campaign designed to create further market penetration through the largest digital coupon platform on the planet," commented Salvador Rosillo, CEO of HempAmericana. "Millions of people search for deals on Groupon, providing us with a resource for generating immediate sales growth and relationships with new customers that hold the potential for repeat business for years to come."

The HempAmericana promotional Groupon offer consists of a "Starter Pack" of the Company's Full-Spectrum CBD Oil that includes one bottle each of the 125mg, 500mg, and 750mg formulas for a total price of $154, which represents a 30% discount to standard pricing for a comparable package of HempAmericana CBD Oil.

Customers will have 180 days to cash in on the digital coupon once it has been purchased over the Groupon platform. After that point, the cash value of the digital coupon will still be honored, but not at the limited-time promotional offer terms.

About HempAmericana, Inc.:

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. The Company's CBD oil business uses the brand designation, "CBD Oleum". HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, "Rolling Thunders". See more at www.hempamericana.com.

